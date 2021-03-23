In The Execution of Bhagat Singh, a definitive study of the travesty of justice that was the revolutionary's trial

In their attempt to punish Bhagat Singh, British authorities used controversial legislative powers to make an ordinance supposedly aimed at preserving ‘peace, order and good government’ but one that was never approved by the Central Assembly in India nor the British Parliament.

Bhagat Singh, considered one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian Independence movement, was only 23 when he was executed in 1931. In their attempt to punish him, British authorities used controversial legislative powers to make an ordinance supposedly aimed at preserving ‘peace, order and good government’ but one that was never approved by the Central Assembly in India nor the British Parliament. A three-judge special tribunal was mandated to complete a hearing within a fixed period that did not even allow the 457 prosecution witnesses to be cross-examined.

Dr Satvinder Singh Juss, a London-based law professor and practicing barrister, looks at these and other flaws in the legal process that was followed leading to the hanging. Through a comparison of the emerging case-law in the UK with what was decided in the trial, he gives fresh insights into the use of colonial power in The Execution of Bhagat Singh: Legal Heresies of the Raj.

Full of engrossing details from previously unpublished original archival material, including hand-written documents translated here for the first time, The Execution of Bhagat Singh offers a fresh look at the enduring legacy of the revolutionary and the lessons it holds for today.

The following excerpt has been republished with due permission from HarperCollins India.

***

Bhagat Singh’s first skirmish with the courts was over the Assembly Bomb Case on 8 April 1929, for which his father, Kishen Singh, enlisted the help of the advocate, Mr Asaf Ali. The trial began on 7 May 1929 before magistrate Mr RB Pool, who ambled in at 9.50 am. Kishen Singh, Bhagat Singh’s grandmother, Jai Kaur, and Ajit Singh’s wife, Harnam Kaur, looked on expectantly from where they were seated. The court was full. The trial would last just two months.

On 10 July 1929 magistrate Rai Sahib Pandit Sri Kishen would take over. From the beginning, Bhagat Singh demanded to be treated as political prisoner. He was charged under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 3 of the Explosive Substances Act. Both he and BK Dutt were also accused of throwing bombs ‘to kill or cause injuries to the King Majesty’s subjects’. He knew from the outset, however, that the authorities would deny him the right to be treated as a political prisoner.

Knowing this, soon after their arrest on 8 April 1929, when Bhagat Singh was being transferred to Mianwali and BK Dutt to Lahore Jail, they had the opportunity to sit together in the train carriage, whereupon Bhagat Singh suggested that the two of them should go on a hunger strike in their respective detention centres. Accordingly, when he faced the public prosecutor, Rai Bahadur Suryanarayan, on 7 May 1929, Bhagat Singh immediately staked his claim to such a status. He declared his wish to make a lengthy statement of his manifesto before the magistrate, FB Pool. There were well-established censorship controls, and these applied to manifesto speeches, but Bhagat Singh’s statement was designed to circumvent such curbs.

This is how 6 June 1929 was to become the most important day of the trial. It is when Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt made their statement (read to the court by Asaf Ali) that Lord Irwin was wrong to refer to the Assembly Bomb as ‘an attack directed against no individual but an institution itself’ because their purpose was only ‘to make the deaf hear’ as ‘revolution is an inalienable right of mankind’ and ‘freedom is an imperishable birthright of all’.

This explosive statement became instant news. Leading national newspapers competed to publish it. Within a week, on 12 June 1929, a 41-page judgment convicting the two accused was read out by Leonard Middleton, the Delhi Sessions Judge, sentencing them both to transportation for life. An appeal to the Punjab High Court in Lahore landed before Justices Sir Cecil Forde and James Addison, where Bhagat Singh’s reliance on the ‘importance of motive’ was thrown out. This was not without Justice Forde being forced to admit, however, that ‘Bhagat Singh is a sincere revolutionary’.

Against this background, how well does the legal system come out of this? To answer this question, one only has to look at the conduct of the magistrate of the trial, FB Pool. Pool was acutely aware of Bhagat Singh’s intentions, so on 9 June 1929, he ruled that if Bhagat Singh was to make his statement it must have sections of it ‘expunged’ from the record. He ruled these ‘cannot be referred to here, nor, being irrelevant, could they affect the case’.

Bhagat Singh could not understand this because the entire purpose of the attack on Parliament by him and by BK Dutt was to promote an ideology. As far as he was concerned, the statement was anything but irrelevant to the defence of his case. As it happened, FB Pool’s censorious action had little effect. By the time of the trial, a truncated version of the written testimony had already been leaked to the press and so was widely available. Bhagat Singh’s political intentions were out in public. The testimony was widely distributed in revolutionary circles and ended up being translated into such far-off languages as Bengali and Gujarati.

Nevertheless, as Maclean points out, ‘the deletion had a great bearing on the case’s progression in the courts because as Bhagat Singh argued unsuccessfully in his appeal before the High Court bench, the removal of the ideological basis of his attack on the Legislative Assembly in Delhi meant that, rather than being seen as political prisoners which they were, he and his two comrades were being wrongly ascribed the status of madmen and fanatics’.

The state was determined from the moment the trial started that this should be so. It stuck to this to the end. As Neeti Nair has explained, once the trial was fully underway, the government’s tactic was ‘labelling these revolutionaries “murderers” and “terrorists” … to dismiss their non-violent demands for rights as “political prisoners”’, and this despite the fact that as far as Punjab itself was concerned, ‘the quality of anti-colonial nationalism represented by Bhagat Singh was central to the resolution of many of the divisions that racked pre-partition Punjab’.

At the end of proceedings before FB Pool, the magistrate committed both Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt to the Sessions Court, which was initially set to be presided over by Judge Leonard Middleton from the beginning of June 1929, but which from 10 July 1929 was taken over by Judge Rai Sahib Pandit Sri Kishen.

Throughout, the government was determined to quash the revolutionaries’ demand to be treated as political prisoners. It viewed the trial in the context of the striking growth of communism in the 1920s, of which it was intensely fearful, and so was determined to curb the activities of left-wing radical groups, which it viewed with increasing alarm given that they were now beginning to take root in Europe and America as well. The accused for their part were no less adamant in their resolve. They were not going to back down from their insistence on being treated as political prisoners. This they did by adopting from the outset the tactic of shouting political slogans. The day would begin with their entering the courtroom with clenched fists thrown into the air amid loud slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ (‘Long Live the Revolution’).

Bhagat Singh’s name became forever synonymous with this slogan. It is heard to this day amongst the student protestors of India and Pakistan. It was cried out in both English and the local language. Little wonder the authorities were worried; they had every reason to be. This was not going to be a normal trial, nor an easy one. In one of the expunged sections of their statement, Bhagat Singh and B. K. Dutt gave a detailed account of their cause. It was not a personal one, but a call for revolution.

‘Revolution’, they explained, is not a place ‘for individual vendetta’ and nor is it ‘the cult of the bomb and the pistol’. Instead, ‘by Revolution we mean that the present order of things which is based on manifest injustice must change’, because ‘producers or the labourers, in spite of being the most necessary element of society are robbed by the exploiters of the fruits of their labour and deprived of their elementary rights’. No wonder they were popular. Such sentiments appealed to the hearts of the common people in this oppressed country. The feelings they invoke resonate in India and Pakistan to this day.