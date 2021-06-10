In Rochester, an archive of scripts, props, set designs aims to preserve histories of popular game shows
The idea has found early supporters in Jeopardy champion-turned-guest host Ken Jennings and Wink Martindale, who spent decades guiding contestants through Gambit, High Rollers, Tic-Tac-Dough and Debt.
Rochester: It’s a jackpot for game show fans.
The Strong National Museum of Play on 9 June announced the creation of the National Archives of Game Show History, to be stocked with scripts, props, set designs and other materials collected from game show performers, writers and executives.
The project is co-founded by television producers Howard Blumenthal of Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? and Bob Boden of Funny You Should Ask.
The idea has found early supporters in Jeopardy champion-turned-guest host Ken Jennings and Wink Martindale, who spent decades guiding contestants through Gambit, High Rollers, Tic-Tac-Dough and Debt.
“I grew up watching game shows as a daily ritual,” Jennings said in a news release from The Strong. “They’ve shaped who I am as a person, as well as our cultural landscape.”
Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong, said the game show archives were a natural fit for a museum that preserves the history of play.
Materials will be displayed at the museum and in traveling exhibitions, he said.
“It is wonderful to hear about the National Archives of Game Show History stepping up to capture and preserve the legacy of game shows,” Martindale said in a statement. “Without this initiative, many primary resources relating to these shows, as well as oral histories of their creators and talent, risked being lost forever.”
also read
Brother of 'possessed' boy whose story is retold in The Conjuring 3 speaks out against film's focus on his family's trauma
Carl Glatzel left Connecticut because of the painful events that started when his brother, David, began having hallucinations and delusions as a boy.
Tamela Mann, Trae Tha Truth among performers at concert in honour of George Floyd
The concert being held by the George Floyd Foundation is among events being held across the nation to mark the anniversary of his death.
As lockdowns start to ease, Egypt counts on tourism from ancient discoveries to pull economy through
In November, archaeologists announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins dating back to the Pharaonic Late Period and Greco-Ptolemaic era, along with 40 gilded statues found 2,500 years after they were first buried.