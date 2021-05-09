In Paris' Invalides Museum, memorial of Napoleon's favourite horse Marengo outrages fans
The artwork dubbed 'Memento Marengo' by artist Pascal Convert immortalises Napoleon's loyal steed, who bore the general through several battles before being captured by British troops at Waterloo in 1815.
Paris: A reproduction of the skeleton of Napoleon's favourite horse Marengo has been hung over the French emperor's tomb in Paris — to the outrage of his present-day fans as they commemorate 200 years since his death.
The artwork dubbed Memento Marengo by artist Pascal Convert immortalises Napoleon's loyal steed, who bore the general through several battles before being captured by British troops at Waterloo in 1815.
Convert based his work on ancient traditions of horses accompanying their masters to the grave, copying the skeleton from the thoroughbred's remains kept in London's National Army Museum.
"I know some people might not understand this work, but it's anything but disrespectful," said Eric de Chassey, director of France's National Art History Institute (INHA) that has organised a series of modern art pieces displayed at the Invalides Museum complex where Napoleon is buried.
The horse skeleton "paradoxically allows a kind of re-humanisation of Napoleon," de Chassey explained.
"Death is the reality of war. Since ancient times, we've had this image of warriors ascending to heaven on horseback."
Napoleon fans blasted the piece, with historian Pierre Branda of the Fondation Napoleon calling it "grotesque and shocking" in an opinion piece for the Figaro newspaper.
Fondation Napoleon chief Thierry Lentz tweeted that he "couldn't believe" the artwork had been installed above his icon's tomb.
Other artists with pieces displayed at the Invalides have taken more direct aim at the emperor, with China's Yan Pei-Ming painting the moment Napoleon famously crowned himself, while Damien Deroubaix showed him as a black slave in chains.
also read
How relocation choices of millennial generation over past decade are reshaping US' political geography
The US Census Bureau this coming week is expected to formally tally this change by releasing its count of population shifts in the once-a-decade reallocation of congressional seats.
Mezzo-soprano Christa Ludwig passes away aged 93 at her home in Austria's Klosterneuburg
Ludwig was born in Berlin on 16 March, 1928, to tenor Anton Ludwig and mezzo-soprano Eugenie Besalla-Ludwig. She grew up in Aachen, where her father was an opera administrator and as a young girl watched her mother sing with conductor Herbert Van Karajan.
In Iran, women detailers break through Tehran's male-dominated automobile industry
A farmer’s daughter, Roohani grew up labouring on the land like most other children in Agh Mazar. But unlike her five siblings, she had her eyes on her father’s tractor, and developed an uncanny knack for driving it at an early age.