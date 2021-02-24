In new memoir Stronger, John McCain's wife Cindy looks back on a life filled with 'courage, hope and honour'
Forum, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced on Tuesday that McCain’s Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain will be released on 27 April.
Cindy McCain, widow of Sen John McCain, will have a memoir out this spring.
Forum, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced on Tuesday that McCain’s Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain will be released on 27 April. Forum is calling the book an “intimate memoir” in which McCain will reflect on her 38-year marriage to the Arizona Republican, who died in 2018.
“Being married to John for 38 years was an adventure,” Cindy McCain said in a statement. “Because of what I learned from him about honor and courage, I know how to use my voice to stand up for what I believe is best for me, my family, and America. Writing ‘Stronger’ at this time was important to me, and I’m excited to share the full story of our life together.”
Cindy McCain made news in 2020 when she endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, a close family friend, over the incumbent Donald Trump. Last month, Republican party officials in Arizona voted to censure her for support of Biden, who defeated Trump and became the first Democratic presidential contender since 1996 to win in Arizona.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
How COVID-19 lockdowns could hamper development of children's emotional, social cognition
During the COVID-19 lockdowns, many opportunities for social learning have been lost. How will this affect children’s development – and what can we do about it?
With street parties banned due to coronavirus pandemic, Brazil's iconic Carnival goes online
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Rio to shut down its famed festival and threaten legal action against those who defy the ban to party.
Aliens in Lagos: Nnedi Okorafor's sci-fi novel Lagoon offers a bold new future
Lagoon’s Africanfuturist vision requires a reader who is actively engaged in co-creating the alternative future that the novel is constructing: one in which identities are freed from restrictive thinking that refuses to recognise difference and diversity.