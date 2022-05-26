'Gauri Khan Designs don’t want to come across as a brand which is only confined to luxury design. We want more and more people to have accessibility to our products,' says Gauri Khan on being called a luxury brand

Gauri Khan wears many hats including her impeccable mastery of Interior design. Her flair for intricate details and fine craftsmanship beautifies any dull-looking space and this makes her one of the most celebrated names in the design Industry.

The wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and mother of three kids- Suhanna, Aryan, and AbRam- Gauri has now associated with The Designer’s Class™, an e-learning platform, for their new Interior Design Module. It will enable the students to understand the practical application of design theories to create aesthetic and functional spaces while putting their ideas and inspiration into the realistic design. It was launched in September 2021 by Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd.

Gauri is excited to share her expertise with bright, young students.

“Learning is a process that has always intrigued me and helped me stay ahead in the industry so it will be amazing when I share my industry experiences with all the future designers (students). My collaboration with The Designer's Class is an ideal and organic evolution of my love for learning and it gives me a great opportunity to share my professional experiences with people who actually love design as much as I do. I love the whole concept that I can reach out to so many people in different countries also,” she told Firstpost in a virtual conversation.

This concept of the class was envisioned to make premium design education accessible to everyone across demographics, professional qualifications, and locations in the country. They previously featured courses by style leaders and fashion veterans like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Payal Singhal, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, Jayanti Reddy, and Rhea Kapoor, and Tanya Ghavri.

Samarth Bajaj, the Founder of the platform, says that he has started this program with a mission to disrupt and democratise design education across the globe.

“Right now, traditional design education is very expensive, and in India, specifically, it's a little outdated. I feel that the curriculum needs to be revamped. Also, it’s not accessible because you have to go to brick and mortar universities and the good ones are only in a few cities per se. So what we have done with the designer’s class is we made it accessible to anyone who has a phone and a data plan, you can access the courses to further enhance your accessibility, it's all self-paced learning so you can learn at your own pace,” he said.

Gauri too feels that digital learning has paved a new way for garnering knowledge.

“I feel the possibilities are endless. Yes, I understand the concern of parents (who feel that too much digital consumption is not good) but looking at the bigger picture, e-learning has made education and knowledge accessible to any child sitting in any part of the world. Today a person can pick up any interest through digital learning so the possibilities are insane,” said Gauri who has styled homes of most celebrated names including Mukesh Ambani, Roberto Cavalli, and Ralph Lauren in a career spanning nine years.

Gauri, who launched her first concept store called The Design Cell in early 2014 in Mumbai and has also been invited to showcase her designs at the prestigious Maison et Objet show in Paris, is also gearing up to express her love for design through a digital talk show.

And she is clear that it is definitely not a talk show.

“I want to stick to my field. I can't suddenly become a talk show host, that's not what I do. It is something that is only related to and confined to design. We are talking about design and that’s where my comfort zone is. We are creating things and it’s a creative show where we have creative people on board and we just discuss design there as well so I am looking forward to that,” said the 51-year-old.

Gauri also owns a design studio named 'Gauri Khan Designs' that was launched in August 2017. Though many perceive the brand as a luxury segment, she says that she doesn’t want to come across as a brand that is only confined to luxury design.

When asked if she plans to come up with a collection for the masses, she said, “Not really for the masses but we do have a prêt line so everything is not about luxury and how only money can make a home beautiful. That’s not what we stand for. We stand for a beautiful, comfortable, home where you live, where your family lives, which is your nest.

"Gauri khan designs don’t want to come across as a brand which is only confined to luxury design. We do have a prêt line and we want more and more people to have accessibility to Gauri Khan Designs. We are open to various price points in projects. We are also coming out with an online prêt line very soon where people can actually see the prices which are all going to be on the website so that people won’t assume that it will be an X amount or Y amount. That’s the whole game plan and we are looking forward to that by next year,” she said.

She also feels that the Interior design space has boomed like never before after COVID-19.

“The people are always curious to know about interior design more so after the COVID-19 situation. I think people are getting more attached to their homes because that’s where they spent their maximum time in the last two years. They have become so aware now. They are so keen to know about the material, they are keen to refurbish their homes, they know that they have been ignoring their homes and I think it has become a priority for them,” said Gauri, who was also named as one of Fortune magazine's "50 Most Powerful Women" in 2018.

So what about the Interior trends?

“When I design a space, it’s never about the trends but more about which space you are designing for example- if it's residential, is it a hotel, is it a restaurant, and who is the end-user, who is going to use it. The trend is one thing but I go with what suits the client and what they are actually going to use in the project. I go with more practical sensibilities of design and that comes first to me and that’s how I think,” she said.

And finally, we see Gauri has joined the bandwagon of Instagram reel trends off-late so enjoying that side of the digital age?

“Yes. I am enjoying it but also I am not constantly looking at Instagram, I am not obsessing over that. I see people are really going crazy and checking out but I like to just be there because our presence is really important for our work but we are not focusing only on that,” she sums up on this note.

Nivedita Sharma's work experience includes covering fashion weeks in Milan, Pakistan, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Dubai, and award functions like IIFA, and TOIFA.

