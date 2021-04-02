Hulu to produce, release 1619 Project documentary series examining legacy of slavery in America
The announcement was an outgrowth of a deal announced last summer by the Times.
New York: Hulu will produce a documentary series based on The 1619 Project, stories in The New York Times that examined the legacy of slavery in America dating from the arrival of the first slave ship from Africa.
Roger Ross Williams, an Academy Award-winning director for his film Music by Prudence, will oversee and produce the series, it was announced Thursday.
The announcement was an outgrowth of a deal announced last summer by the Times, Lionsgate and Oprah Winfrey to develop The 1619 Project into a portfolio of films, television series and other content. They will also be producers, along with Williams’ business partner, Geoff Martz.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper series, from writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, began appearing on the 400th anniversary of ship’s arrival in the then-British colony of Virginia.
“The 1619 Project is an essential reframing of American history.” Williams said. “Our most cherished ideals and achievements cannot be understood without acknowledging both systemic racism and the contributions of Black Americans. And this isn’t just about the past — Black people are still fighting against both the legacy of this racism and its current incarnation.”
The streaming service gave no indication of when the documentary series will appear.
also read
Eddie Murphy inducted into NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame; Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous honour at ceremony
Eddie Murphy accepted his induction award on Saturday night and said he was “very moved” by the honour.
Poet Amanda Gorman revisits inaugural triumph with Oprah, rare luxury of having one's words make history
In a wide-ranging interview with Winfrey, Gorman discusses how she approached the poem’s creation; the literary figures who inspire her; personal stories that shaped her past, and her hopes for the future.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah to air in India on 28 March on Colors Infinity
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will also be available to watch on Colors Infinity TV on Voot Select.