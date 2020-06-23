You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Art-And-Culture News

How public spaces could be customised to suit the post COVID-19 world: Read in new comic by the Leewardists

While the coronavirus outbreak still has the world in its grips, we're seeing a slow and hesitant return towards lifting lockdowns/shutdowns. As people resume — in a limited way — the rituals of everyday life, public places will need to mould and adapt to the new normal. In fact, the very perception of "public spaces" is likely to change, and in many instances, this process has already begun.

This comic illustrates different attempts by designers and people around the globe to stitch existing spaces to fit into the post-COVID-19 world.

***
How public spaces could be customised to suit the post COVID-19 world: Read in new comic by the Leewardists

PublicSpaces2

PublicSpaces3

PublicSpaces4

PublicSpaces5

PublicSpaces6

PublicSpaces7

PublicSpaces8

PublicSpaces9

PublicSpaces10

***

Anuj Kale is an architect and an urban designer and founder of Leewardists (a group of storytellers mainly from the field of architecture and urban designing who have set out to bring some change in the design fraternity through stories, comics with a pinch of dry humour). He loves to make comics and narrate stories. Shreya Khandekar is an architect and a writer who has been a part of Leewardists and writes for issues about architectural education and practices.

Illustrations by Aaprampal Singh. For more illustrations from team Leewardists, check their Instagram page.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 11:45:04 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Caution fatigue during COVID-19: Here's why one may feel it and how they can get better of the stress with a few steps

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres