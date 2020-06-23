How public spaces could be customised to suit the post COVID-19 world: Read in new comic by the Leewardists

While the coronavirus outbreak still has the world in its grips, we're seeing a slow and hesitant return towards lifting lockdowns/shutdowns. As people resume — in a limited way — the rituals of everyday life, public places will need to mould and adapt to the new normal. In fact, the very perception of "public spaces" is likely to change, and in many instances, this process has already begun.

This comic illustrates different attempts by designers and people around the globe to stitch existing spaces to fit into the post-COVID-19 world.

***



***

Anuj Kale is an architect and an urban designer and founder of Leewardists (a group of storytellers mainly from the field of architecture and urban designing who have set out to bring some change in the design fraternity through stories, comics with a pinch of dry humour). He loves to make comics and narrate stories. Shreya Khandekar is an architect and a writer who has been a part of Leewardists and writes for issues about architectural education and practices.

Illustrations by Aaprampal Singh. For more illustrations from team Leewardists, check their Instagram page.