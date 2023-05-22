Penn Masala, the world’s first South Asian a cappella group, is known for its electrifying performances and innovative fusion of Eastern and Western music. Their album ‘Midnight Oil’ is a perfect showcase of their talent and creativity, with each track blending together different genres and cultures. TribeVibe brought Penn Masala’s ‘Homecoming Tour’ to India this May across major cities.

Here are the top 3 song mixes from their latest album, ‘Midnight Oil’ that you don’t want to miss out on:

Blinding Lights x Bol Na HalkeHalke

Penn Masala’s version of Blinding Lights x Bol Na Halke Halke is a perfect example of how the group can seamlessly blend music from different cultures and periods. The mix features The Weeknd’s‘ Blinding Lights’ and the beautiful Bollywood ballad ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’ from ‘Jhoom Barabar Jhoom’, creating a unique and stunning arrangement. The group’s vocal harmonies are on point as always and the beatboxing percussion adds a modern twist to the classic Indian tune.

Ragas of Malhar

Ragas of Malhar is a stunning medley that showcases Penn Masala’s ability to create beautiful and emotional music. The mix includes three classical Indian ragas, each with its unique mood and melody. The group’s vocal arrangements are haunting and ethereal, and the mix perfectly captures the essence of Indian classical music. This is the perfect song to get lost in before seeing Penn Masala live, and to experience the group’s ability to transcend cultural boundaries with their music.

Dhoom x Talk Dirty

This mix combines the popular Bollywood track Dhoom Machale with Jason Derulo’s hit song Talk Dirty, creating a high-energy, dance-worthy mashup that will get you moving from the first beat. The group’s vocal harmonies are on point, and the beatboxing adds an extra layer of excitement to the mix. This is the perfect song to get you pumped up and ready to dance before seeing Penn Masala live.

Penn Masala’s tracks and their latest album ‘Midnight Oil’ is a testament to their talent and creativity, and these top 3 song mixes are a perfect introduction to their music before seeing them live. From high-energy dance tracks to emotional ballads, Penn Masala has something for everyone, and its ability to fuse different genres and cultures is truly remarkable. So grab your tickets, get ready to be captivated by their art and experience the magic of Penn Masala live.

The Acapella band has been at the forefront of blending two distinct musical cultures for over 25 years. Right from former US President Obama’s Diwali Celebration to the International Indian Film Academy Awards, Penn Masala has performed at some of the most notable events around the globe. The group has released 12 full-length studio albums and amassed over 60 million music streams from fans globally.