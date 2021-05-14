Harvey Mason Jr appointed CEO of The Recording Academy, the producer of Grammy Awards
The announcement comes two weeks after the academy voted to remove its anonymous nomination review committees — groups that determined the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show.
New York: Harvey Mason Jr, can drop the interim from his title: He’s now the official president and CEO of The Recording Academy.
The academy, which produces the Grammy Awards annually, made the announcement on 13 May. Mason, a successful Grammy-nominated producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Toni Braxton, has been the interim leader at the academy since January 2020. He was previously chair of the academy’s board.
Mason is the first Black president and CEO of the academy. The announcement comes two weeks after the academy voted to remove its anonymous nomination review committees — groups that determined the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show.
Mason succeeded Deborah Dugan, the former CEO of Bono’s (RED) charity organization who in 2019 became the first woman appointed to lead the organization. But she was fired 169 days after she took the job — days before the 2020 Grammys. Dugan has since said the awards show was rigged and muddled with conflicts of interest.
Before Dugan’s appointment, Neil Portnow led the Grammys since 2002. Michael Greene became the first official president and CEO of the academy in 1988.
also read
In Jake Tapper’s The Devil May Dance, the hero is embedded with the Rat Pack, hoping to catch a rat
The seriousness of this book never gets in the way of the breathless fun. Tapper obviously enjoyed sourcing it, writing it and using can-you-top-this gamesmanship from start to finish. Just when you think he’s pulled the biggest rabbit out of his hat, he turns out to have been hiding something bigger.
New York's longest-running play, Perfect Crime, resumes performance after pandemic shutdown
Catherine Russell, 65, is the driving force behind Perfect Crime, a rollicking whodunit that has been on Big Apple billboards since 1987.
How a rise in TV adaptations has enabled diverse voices, overlooked writers to take centre stage
While the entertainment industry was born hungry for adaptations — a 1908 version of The Count of Monte Cristo is early proof — today’s beneficiaries include writers of color, those in the LGBTQ community and women.