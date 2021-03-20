Greece: Heavy rainfall leads to discovery of ancient bronze bull figurine, a votive offering made to Zeus
Greece’s Culture Ministry said on 19 March that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground following recent rainfall in the area.
The excellently preserved figurine was transported to a lab and initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 BC to 700 BC It is believed to have been a votive offering to Zeus made as part of a sacrifice, as the sediment cleaned from the statuette bore distinct burn marks, the Culture Ministry said.
Thousands of votive offerings are believed to have been made at the altar of Zeus. Many have been found in a thick layer of ash and are exhibited at the archaeological museum in Olympia.
