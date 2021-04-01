Glastonbury: Coldplay, Jorja Smith, Michael Kiwanuka, among others to play virtual gig in May
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said the Live at Worthy Farm event would be “like the festival but without people.”
London: This year the Glastonbury Festival is going online.
Organisers said Wednesday that they will stage a one-day livestreamed concert on 22 May at Worthy Farm in southwest England, home to the annual music extravaganza. Performers include Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Jorja Smith, Haim, Wolf Alice and Michael Kiwanuka, plus other “guest appearances and collaborations.”
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said the Live at Worthy Farm event would be “like the festival but without people.”
“We’re going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know, you recognise from Worthy Farm ... We’re going to build into this whole epic journey around the site into the night,” she told the BBC.
The festival has been held almost annually since 1970, drawing up to 1,50,000 people to the Eavis family’s farm. In January, organisers cancelled Glastonbury for a second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some other British music festivals have also been called off this summer, but several have announced they will take place if the government goes ahead with plans to lift most restrictions on travel and gatherings by June.
also read
The Friday List: From a one-of-a-kind museum biennale to a ballet screening, your weekly calendar of virtual events
Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.
Game Changer: Banksy painting raises $23 million for UK health charities
Christie’s said the sale price was a world auction record for Banksy.
US Senate confirms Vivek Murthy as surgeon-general; COVID-19 pandemic, opioid crisis among top priorities
Murthy has drawn opposition from gun rights advocates because of his longstanding assessment that mass shootings amount to a public health problem