German architect Gottfried Boehm, known for his concrete brutalist-style churches, dies at 101
Boehm, who was born in Offenbach in central Germany in 1920, built more than 50 churches, many of them in his signature concrete style.
Berlin: German architect Gottfried Boehm, who was famous for his concrete brutalist-style church buildings, has died at 101.
Boehm’s Cologne architecture office on 10 June confirmed his death on 9 June night but didn’t give a cause.
Boehm, who was born in Offenbach in central Germany in 1920, built more than 50 churches, many of them in his signature concrete style. He was one of the most famous postwar architects in the country and in 1986 became the first German to receive the renowned Pritzker Architecture Prize.
One of his most best-known sacral buildings is the Catholic pilgrimage church Mary, Queen of Peace, in Neviges near the western city of Duesseldorf. Built in the brutalist style and consecrated in 1968, the church became famous for its irregular roof and forum-like interior.
Boehm also created other buildings such as the city hall of Bensberg near Cologne, a glass-and-steel fronted theater in Potsdam, and a pyramid-shaped public library in Ulm.
The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, praised Boehm for his work.
“His unique architecture style made him world-famous,” Laschet said adding that Boehm leaves behind a “visible and impressive lifework.”
