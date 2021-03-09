Following Netflix success, The Queen's Gambit to be turned into a stage musical

The story revolves around the orphan Beth Harmon, who discovers early on her preternatural talent for chess and chronicles her adventures from a small town in Kentucky to Moscow whilst battling an addiction to pills.

The Queen's Gambit, Netflix's popular mini-series about an orphan-turned-chess prodigy is now headed to the stage, with a musical in the works.

According to a Variety report, Level Forward has acquired the theatrical stage rights to Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name on which the Netflix series is based.

The story revolves around Beth Harmon, who discovers early on her preternatural talent for chess and chronicles her adventures from a small town in Kentucky to Paris and Moscow, whilst battling substance abuse.

The seven-part Netflix adaptation featured Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role, who subsequently won a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award for the same. Additionally, The Queen's Gambit also bagged the Best Limited Series win at the two awards.

About the theatrical production, a Deadline report quoted Level Forward's CEO Adrienne Becker and Producer Julia Dunetz as saying, "Told through a brave and fresh point of view, audiences are already sharing in the friendship and fortitude of the story’s inspiring women who energise and sustain Beth Harmon’s journey and ultimate triumph. The story is a siren call amidst our contemporary struggles for gender and racial equity, and we’re looking forward to moving the project forward.”