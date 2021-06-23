Filthy Animals: Brandon Taylor chronicles identity, desperation for human connection with a gentle style
The stories feel almost like slices of life, but the every day is heightened by the intensity of the characters’ longing, desire, anger and, above all else, passion.
Brandon Taylor’s Filthy Animals, a book of interconnected short stories, is a chronicle of pain, identity, recovery and the desperation we all feel for human connection.
A depressed and lonely man recovering from a suicide attempt finds himself caught in a love triangle with two dancers in an open relationship; a group of teenagers unable to control their emotions resort to brutal violence against one another; a young woman battles a terrifying illness; a babysitter recovering from a recent breakup finds herself stuck caring for a headstrong and wild little girl.
The stories are wrought with emotion and complexity, yet at the same time, Taylor’s writing is soft, quiet, gentle. The stories feel almost like slices of life, but the every day is heightened by the intensity of the characters’ longing, desire, anger and, above all else, passion. To be human each day, the stories seem to say, is to feel deeply and urgently.
Taylor’s characters are beautiful messes, with their flaws, uncertainty, and mistakes making them all the more intriguing and real. With some recurring in different stories, the reader is able to understand certain relationships from different perspectives and feel even more deeply the characters’ desperate attempts to connect to one another.
The book is also wonderfully queer and presents queer love and identities with all the intricacy and uniqueness they deserve.
also read
Explained: #FreeBritney, the singer's conservatorship and why it was imposed
Spears has sought more say in who runs her conservatorship, has emphasised that she reserves the right to seek to end it at any time and has welcomed the scrutiny of #FreeBritney fans.
This Life At Play: Even with its declared omissions, Girish Karnad's 'half-tale' memoir is a complex, nuanced narration
While This Life At Play is far from what one might call a contemplative work, blithely letting its roll-call of occurrences speak for itself, its descriptive linearity ultimately settles into a sharply individualistic if unsentimental account.
A Distant Grave: Sarah Stewart Taylor's latest book weaves together a thrilling story with a complex, lyrical prose
When the murder victim turns out to be Gabriel Treacy, a Dublin resident who had just arrived in America, however, she flies to the Emerald Isle to combine business with pleasure. As the investigation heats up, she finds scant time for the latter.