Nurturing one's mental health, fact-checking information consumed and taking individual steps towards change can all help alleviate ecoanxiety.

From wildfires and droughts to floods and new diseases, the world has experienced environmental changes at a rate unprecedented in human history. In 2017, studying the relationship between humans and the environment, the American Psychological Association (APA) defined ecoanxiety as “a chronic fear of environmental doom.” As people, especially young adults, deal with anxiety and hopelessness in the face of climate change, here’s a look at how these emotions can be channelled into positive action.

Fact-check

Instead of relying on social media or trending news, educating oneself about environmental concerns from credible sources can offer one a sense of control, since it allows individuals and communities to be prepared in case a crisis occurs.

Small steps

Some positive actions may include making greener choices in everyday life, joining or volunteering with an environmental group, and spreading awareness about the environment. Doing these makes one feel like they’re doing something meaningful instead of feeling paralysed by fear and uncertainty.

Individual action

Climate action needn’t be limited to groups lobbying for changes. As individuals, this can include being political and protesting outside government bodies, or writing to banks about straying clear of funds that are involved in fossil fuel, asking them to find more sustainable sources instead.

Nurture mental health

An important step in tackling climate change anxiety is building one’s resilience. People who are confident about being able to tackle climate change-related stress may also handle anxiety better. Practicing gratitude and positive thinking, and exercise, are also important in alleviating mental health concerns. Seeking professional help from a mental health practitioner is also helpful.

Go outside

Through spending more time outdoors in nature, one may also build a deeper personal connection with the environment. Likewise, participating in local efforts like plantation drives helps one think positively about the environment instead of only focusing on the narrative of doom and destruction.

Disconnect

In the case of climate change, as we’re constantly bombarded with dreadful news, its easy to get overwhelmed and important to know when to disconnect and step back for a while.

Socialise

Finding like-minded people and feeling a sense of community while focusing on community healing can largely alleviate anxiety and make one feel involved and like they’re not alone in facing this massive threat.