The latest EU figures show that museums in popular tourist regions lost up to 80 percent of revenue last year. Cinemas saw a drop in box office sales of 70 percent, while attendance for music concerts and festivals fell 76 percent, resulting in a 64 percent drop in revenue.

Brussels: Cultural institutions in the European Union have lost up to four-fifths of revenue and attendance as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the continent and now need all the financial support they can get to restore their standing, the bloc said on 29 June.

“Everybody has lost out here and we need to revive the sector,” said EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas.

And from summer music festivals attracting tens of thousands to small museums displaying historical gems on a hardscrabble budget, everyone has been hurt. Beyond cultural considerations, such institutions often are the driving force of Europe’s tourism industry, on which so many of the 27 member states depend for revenue and employment.