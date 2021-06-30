European cultural institutions in need of massive rebound after losing revenue amidst COVID-19 pandemic
The latest EU figures show that museums in popular tourist regions lost up to 80 percent of revenue last year. Cinemas saw a drop in box office sales of 70 percent, while attendance for music concerts and festivals fell 76 percent, resulting in a 64 percent drop in revenue.
Brussels: Cultural institutions in the European Union have lost up to four-fifths of revenue and attendance as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the continent and now need all the financial support they can get to restore their standing, the bloc said on 29 June.
The latest EU figures show that museums in popular tourist regions lost up to 80 percent of revenue last year. Cinemas saw a drop in box office sales of 70 percent, while attendance for music concerts and festivals fell 76 percent, resulting in a 64 percent drop in revenue.
“Everybody has lost out here and we need to revive the sector,” said EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas.
And from summer music festivals attracting tens of thousands to small museums displaying historical gems on a hardscrabble budget, everyone has been hurt. Beyond cultural considerations, such institutions often are the driving force of Europe’s tourism industry, on which so many of the 27 member states depend for revenue and employment.
And as the bloc is starting to claw back from the worst recession in its history, Schinas insisted culture should not be left behind.
“It is part of our European DNA,” Schinas said. “For Europe to regain its status as a global cultural power, the sector needs coordinated, tailor-made efforts throughout Europe so that they can reopen safely, but also sustainably.”
He said a key part is for member states to give art and culture ample space in their requests for recovery funds from the EU, when the bloc can go on the open market for grants and loans to make sure nations can bounce back from the economic setback.
Typically, tourist-dependent nations like Italy and Spain include direct investments to boost museums. Overall, the pandemic-specific recovery funds amounts to about 675 billion euros to tap from.
“It is essential that in the national recovery and resilience funds, our member states do make an effort to include these sectors as important elements for the recovery,” Schinas said.
He insisted the EU itself had boosted support for the sector by 4.5 billion euros over the next six years.
also read
Lack of healthcare, retirement schemes leads Lebanon's elderly to struggle for basic necessities during pandemic
Lebanon is one of only 16 countries in the world with no pension scheme for private sector workers in case of old age, disability and death, according to the ILO. The national social security program covers only 30 percent of the labor force, mainly giving one-time payments at retirement, and is dangerously underfunded.
A new generation of social media influencers emerges in Mexico, as lockdown pushes people to pursue hobbies and talents
Andrea Ferrero and her partner David Ayala turned to baking to stave off boredom and bankruptcy during quarantine. They now have almost 38,000 followers on Instagram.
New York Philharmonic to resume performances in September after coronavirus pandemic induced hiatus
The Philharmonic said on 15 June its season will open on 17 September with music director Jaap van Zweden conducting the orchestra and pianist Daniil Trifonov in Anna Clyne’s 'Within Her Arms,' Copland’s 'Quiet City,' George Walker’s 'Antifonys for Chamber Orchestra' and Beethoven’s piano concerto No. 4.