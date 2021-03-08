EL James' Fifty Shades Freed, conclusion of Christian Grey trilogy, to release on 1 June
I got to explore aspects of Grey's life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, said the author.
Christian Grey is tying up the loose ends of his side of the story this summer. Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as told by Christian is set to hit shelves on 1 June, the publisher said on 7 March.
The book is the conclusion to author EL James’ trilogy from Christian’s point of view. Previous books include Grey and Darker.
James said in a statement that Freed has been a labour of love. “For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character,” James added. “Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy.”
Freed will be published by the Bloom Books imprint of Sourcebooks. James’ Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy has sold over 150 million copies worldwide and were adapted into a series of films that made over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Paris' Théâtre de la Ville, started as a lockdown initiative, attests to the healing power of a 'poetic consultation'
Anyone can sign up for a time slot, or make a gift of a call to someone. The exchange generally starts with simple questions about the recipient’s life, then ranges in any direction; after 20 to 25 minutes, the actor introduces the poem.
As European countries mull meaningful steps to end colonial legacies, Sweden makes for an important case study
The EU has some way to go to fully recognise, let alone address, the structural legacies of colonialism.
Rise of the minimalists: To focus on well-being and everyday experiences, individuals are giving up personal possessions
Minimalism is an increasingly popular lifestyle choice that involves voluntarily reducing the number of possessions owned to a bare minimum. It is based on the premise that “less is more”.