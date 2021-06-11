Edward de Bono, renowned psychologist and author known for 'lateral thinking' techniques, passes away aged 88
De Bono's methods and thinking tools have been used by leading corporations (Motorola, IBM and Boeing among some of them), governments, leaders, sportsmen and even school children.
Noted psychologist, academician and writer Edward de Bono, who is popularly known as the "Father of Lateral Thinking", passed away yesterday. A note on his website read: It is with deep sadness that we share the news that Dr Edward de Bono, 88, the originator of the term Lateral Thinking has passed away peacefully."
"Edward de Bono lived an extraordinary life, inspiring, encouraging and enabling us to be better and more creative thinkers. He wrote in his book The Mechanism of Mind: 'A memory is what is left when something happens and does not completely unhappen.' May the memory of Edward live on and inspire many future generations," the note further read.
His funeral will be held in his home country of Malta and a memorial at a later date in the UK.
Born on 19 May, 1933 in Saint Julian's Bay, Malta, De Bono finished his medical school in Malta and went to Christ Church, Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar where he gained his MA degrees in psychology and physiology and a DPhil in medicine. He also had a PhD degree from Trinity College, Cambridge along with a bunch of other honorary degrees from several prestigious institutions across the globe. He also held faculty appointments at Oxford, Cambridge and Harvard universities and was a professor at the universities of Malta, Pretoria, Central England and Dublin.
The Planet DE73 was named Edebono in his honour. He was also conferred with Malta’s National Order of Merit in 1995.
De Bono has more than 85 books to his credit that were translated into around 46 languages across the globe. Some of his major works include The Mechanism of Mind (1969), Six Thinking Hats (1985), How to Have A Beautiful Mind (2004) and Think! Before It’s Too Late (2009).
De Bono coined the term "Lateral Thinking" and devised techniques for changing perceptions and generating ideas. The "Six Thinking Hats" — another method developed by de Bono helps individuals and groups to be more receptive to new ideas and look at them more constructively — using the lens of creativity and inclusivity. De Bono's methods and thinking tools have been used by leading corporations (Motorola, IBM and Boeing among some of them), governments, leaders, sportsmen and even school children.
also read
How the Hamilton team gave the iconic Drama Book Shop in Manhattan a new and improved lease of life
A beloved century-old bookstore, where students, artists, scholars and fans could browse memoirs and bone up for auditions, was in danger of closing in 2018 when four men enriched by “Hamilton,” including the musical’s creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, bought it.
Waiting for Godot: A guide to Samuel Beckett's classic avant-garde tragicomedy of our times
From its first performances in the 1950s, Waiting for Godot enjoyed a positive critical reception, and over the years became a celebrated avant-garde play and a popular cultural reference.
Ginsberg’s Karma: A new documentary creatively illuminates the American poet’s time in India
When 'America's most famous poet' came to India, he was broke, disillusioned, fed up with the notoriety of ‘Howl’ and the media circus around its trial.