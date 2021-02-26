Delhi Literature Festival 2021: From Preeti Shenoy to Bharathi S Pradhan, Day 4 author sessions to watch out for

The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.

The 2021 edition of the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) is well under way and this weekend promises to bring a host of stimulating sessions for audiences straight on to their screens. Owing to the restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the ninth edition of the literary festival has gone entirely digital with a stellar line-up of speakers scheduled to discuss their works, inspirations and literary careers. The festival will be conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live-streamed on DLF's Facebook page.

On Day 4, the festival will host two sessions:

4 pm - 5 pm: On the evening of the fourth day, DLF has set up a conversation between author Preeti Shenoy and blogger Tanya Sachdev around the former's works, Life is What You Make It and its compelling sequel, Wake Up, Life is Calling. Shenoy's narratives touch upon mental disorders and emotional wellness, bringing forth stories of the sheer resilience of the human mind. She will be discussing these novels along with her other works like Love Came Calling in the conversation with Sachdev.

7 pm - 8 pm: The last session of Day 4 will witness a discussion between author Rahul Agarwal and Bharathi S Pradhan, moderated by the founder of Manushi, Madhu Purnima Kishwar. The talk will revolve around the duo's biographical work, Turbulence and Triumph: The Modi Years which chronicles the events that unfolded in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. The book paints an enigmatic portrait of the leader whose career makes for an interesting telling of India's political history.

Participation to DLF is free.