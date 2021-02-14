Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Devdutt Pattanaik, Anupam Kher among speakers in its online edition

The list of speakers at the festival also includes writers Sudeep Nagarkar, Durjoy Datta, journalist and writer Yasser Usman, fitness expert Deanne Pandey, among several others.

The Delhi Literature Festival 2021, in its ninth edition, will be conducted over two weekends and six days on video conferencing platform Zoom, and live streamed on their Facebook page. The literary event will be held from 19-28 February, and is slated to feature speakers like Sudeep Nagarkar, Devdutt Pattanaik, Pavan K Varma — former Member of Parliament and author of The Greatest Ode to Lord Ram: Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and Jaya Misra who has written Kama: The Story of the Kama Sutra.

While Nagarkar will talk about his new book A Second Chance, Pattanaik's session will focus on his latest literary venture Pilgrim Nation: The Making of Bharatvarsh.

The festival's line-up also features fitness expert and health coach Deanne Pandey, who has authored Balance: The Secret to True Health and Happiness in 13 Ways, Anupam Kher who will talk about his book Your Best Day is Today, and journalist Yasser Usman, whose book Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story will be in focus during his session at the festival.

The list of speakers also includes writer Anand Neelakantan, who has written the 2020 book Queen of Mahishmathi, prequel to the film Bahubali: The Beginning, authors of Turbulence and Triumph: The Modi Years Rahul Agarwal and Bharathi S Pradhan, besides writers Durjoy Datta, Arpit Vageria, among several others.