Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 6 sessions to watch out for feature Deanne Panday, Durjoy Datta, Yasser Usman among others

The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.

The ninth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival has drawn to a close. In its virtual format owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, DLF 2021 had set up an exciting lineup comprising of a host of speakers and authors taking to the digital stage and offering a glimpse into their works, inspirations and writing processes. On its last day too, the festival is all set to end with a bang. DLF 2021 is being conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live-streamed on the festival's official Facebook page.

On the sixth and final day, the festival will host five sessions:

12 pm - 1 pm: Author Kevin Missal, known for his titles such as Hiranyakashyap: The Narasimha Trilogy Book 2 and Raavanputr Meghnad: The Price of Lanka will be in conversation with columnist Pallavi Kamakshi Rebbapragada in the first session of the last day at DLF 2021. In his latest book Hiranyakashyap, Missal continues with the storyline of his 2019 book and the first part of the trilogy - Narasimha. From Hiranyakashyap seeking to destroy Indra's kingdom, to the possibility of Narasimha finding Prahlad and fulfil the latter's destiny — Missal's latest outing seems to be a promising one.

3 pm - 4 pm: Noted wellness coach and author Deanne Panday will be in conversation with Firstpost journalist, Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe where she will throw light on her latest book The Secret to True Health & Happiness in 13 Days. In her third bestseller, after I'm Not Stressed (2011) and Shut Up and Train! (2013), the acclaimed fitness expert introduces her wheel-of-life programme, through which she focuses on the thirteen vital elements that are required for any human being to be happy, healthy and successful.

4 pm - 5 pm: Bestselling author Durjoy Datta will be discussing his latest book, A Touch of Eternity, with Firstpost journalist, Suryasarathi Bhattacharya. The book is another endearing love story from the novelist, infused with a bit of fantasy, and follows the story of Druvan and Anvesha, who are convinced that they are soulmates. As they fight the reluctance of their parents, a scientific breakthrough is on the brink of making reincarnation a reality and the couple decides that this is the very opportunity to prove their love to their parents.

5 pm - 6 pm: The next session in the evening will feature popular thriller writer Novoneel Chakraborty in conversation with Samriddhi Goyal around his latest book, Cross your Heart, Take my Name. Chakraborty, with this book, has penned a narrative throwing light on urban loneliness, fickle relationships and our need for companionship. His two protagonists, Garv Roy Gill and Yahvi Kothari are caught up in their own emotional plight, blurring the lines between crime and sin.

7 pm - 8 pm: Noted Bollywood biographer and author Yasser Usman will discuss his latest book Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story with Firstpost journalist, Arshia Dhar in the last session on the last day of DLF 2021. Usman, in this biography, explores the man and the myth Guru Dutt and throws light on the 'unfinished life' of this filmmaker extraordinaire. With inputs from some of Dutt's close friends and acquaintances of the likes of Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker, SD Burman and most significantly Dutt’s sister, noted painter Lalitha Lajmi, Usman pens a definitive portrait of a non-conformist star whose professional as well as personal life was painted with broad strokes of compassion, ambition and ultimately tragedy.

Participation to DLF is free.