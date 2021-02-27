Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 5 sessions to watch out for feature authors Durjoy Datta, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.

The ninth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) has gone entirely virtual owing to the restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, DLF 2021 has been an exciting coming together of artists, writers and critics who have taken to the digital stage to talk about their inspirations and writing processes. And the penultimate day of the ten-day long literary celebration will also have some interesting sessions in store for the audiences. The festival will be conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live-streamed on DLF's Facebook page.

On Day 5, the festival will host three sessions:

12 pm - 1 pm: Bestselling author Durjoy Datta will be discussing his latest book, A Touch of Eternity, with RJ and journalist with The Quint, Stutee Ghosh. The book is another endearing love story from the novelist, infused with a bit of fantasy, and follows the story of Druvan and Anvesha, who are convinced that they are soulmates. As they fight the reluctance of their parents, a scientific breakthrough is on the brink of making reincarnation a reality and the couple decides that this is the very opportunity to prove their love to their parents.

5 pm - 6 pm: In the evening, a conversation between author Arpit Vageria and blogger Tanya Sachdev will focus on the former's work, The Girl Next Door. A story set in the lockdown that brought everyone's lives to a standstill, Vageria's novel is a tale of modern love that brings out the illuminating and introspective experience of living at home during the crisis.

7 pm - 8 pm: The last session for the penultimate day is a discussion between Ghosh and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana around the writer's work, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman. Khurrana's bestselling book, as the name suggests, describes all the highs and lows of womanhood, drawing on all the secrets that lay hidden in a girl's heart.

Participation to DLF is free.