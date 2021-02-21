Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 3 sessions to watch out for feature Anupam Kher, Anand Neelakantan

The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.

The ninth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival, in its virtual format owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, promises to be an exciting one, with a host of speakers and authors taking to the digital stage to offer a glimpse into their works, inspirations and writing processes. The festival will be conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live-streamed on DLF's Facebook page.

On Day 3, the festival will host two sessions in the evening:

6 pm - 7 pm: Anupam Kher will discuss his latest book Your Best Day is Today! with NDTV's Entertainment Editor Richa Lakhera, in the first session today at DLF 2021. Kher's latest book is a compendium of experiences and lessons that aim at bringing positivity and optimism in the lives of the readers who are grappling with uncertainties and dejection amid the coronavirus pandemic.

7 pm - 8 pm: In the last session of the third day at DLF, noted mythology author Anand Neelakantan will be in conversation with author and columnist Kena Shree. The Asura writer will discuss his latest outing Queen of Mahishmathi, the third book in his Bāhubali series based on SS Rajamouli's blockbuster films.

Participation to DLF is free.