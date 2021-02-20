Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 2 sessions to watch out for feature writers Pavan K Varma, Satyarth Nayak

The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.

The ninth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival is now under way, an entirely virtual affair owing to the precautions exercised to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The 2021 festival however does promise to be an exciting one, with a host of speakers and authors taking to the digital stage to offer a glimpse into their works, inspirations and writing processes. The festival will be conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live streamed on DLF's Facebook page.

Day 2 of the festival has three sessions in store for audiences:

12 pm – 1 pm: The Inaugural Session of Delhi Lit Fest 2021 will kick off the festival in earnest on the afternoon of 20 February and feature a keynote address by the 2019 Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer, Chitra Mudgal.

6 pm – 7 pm: In the evening, a conversation between former Member of Parliament Pavan K Varma and founder of Manushi, Madhu Purnima Kishwar will delve into the makings and subject matter of the book, The Greatest Ode to Lord Rama, Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, Selections & Commentaries.

7 pm – 8 pm: The session that will follow will explore the life of the renowned actor Sridevi and how the book, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess focuses its lens on this fascinating personality. The author of the biographical work, Satyarth Nayak will be discussing the onscreen legacy of this celebrated heroine, why she plays a crucial role in the history of Hindi cinema and the author's experiences of writing her story. The session will be moderated by Neerja Deodhar, a journalist at Firstpost.

Participation to DLF is free.