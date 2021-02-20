Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 2 sessions to watch out for feature writers Pavan K Varma, Satyarth Nayak
The festival will run from 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.
The ninth edition of the Delhi Literature Festival is now under way, an entirely virtual affair owing to the precautions exercised to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The 2021 festival however does promise to be an exciting one, with a host of speakers and authors taking to the digital stage to offer a glimpse into their works, inspirations and writing processes. The festival will be conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live streamed on DLF's Facebook page.
Day 2 of the festival has three sessions in store for audiences:
12 pm – 1 pm: The Inaugural Session of Delhi Lit Fest 2021 will kick off the festival in earnest on the afternoon of 20 February and feature a keynote address by the 2019 Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer, Chitra Mudgal.
6 pm – 7 pm: In the evening, a conversation between former Member of Parliament Pavan K Varma and founder of Manushi, Madhu Purnima Kishwar will delve into the makings and subject matter of the book, The Greatest Ode to Lord Rama, Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, Selections & Commentaries.
7 pm – 8 pm: The session that will follow will explore the life of the renowned actor Sridevi and how the book, Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess focuses its lens on this fascinating personality. The author of the biographical work, Satyarth Nayak will be discussing the onscreen legacy of this celebrated heroine, why she plays a crucial role in the history of Hindi cinema and the author's experiences of writing her story. The session will be moderated by Neerja Deodhar, a journalist at Firstpost.
Participation to DLF is free.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
With street parties banned due to coronavirus pandemic, Brazil's iconic Carnival goes online
The COVID-19 pandemic forced Rio to shut down its famed festival and threaten legal action against those who defy the ban to party.
Netflix's Lupin acknowledges dangers of fantasies of omnipotence, introducing viewers to a socially conscious gentleman thief
The Netflix series brings new life to one of the most popular characters in French popular fiction, Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief.
Need for dedicated technology to lack of market support: Why novel ideas like turning a city’s waste to manure fail
The waste decomposition and manure formation need special attention and dedicated technology. The government has to step in and support the market while creating a demand from the farmers to use the manure.