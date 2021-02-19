Delhi Literature Festival 2021: Day 1 sessions to watch out for feature authors Sudeep Nagarkar, Devdutt Pattanaik

The festival will run from today, 19 February to 28 February, and be streamed online.

The Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) 2021, now in its ninth edition, kicks off today. Spanning two weekends and six days, it will run till 28 February. The festival will be conducted on the video conferencing platform Zoom and live streamed on their Facebook page.

Today, 19 February, the festival will host two talks:

5 pm - 6 pm: Sudeep Nagarkar, author of A Second Chance, published by Westland, will be in conversation with academic and columnist Dr Amna Mirza

7 pm - 8 pm: Devdutt Pattanaik, author of Pilgrim Nation: The Making of Bharatvarsh, published by Aleph Book Company, will be in conversation with journalist Smitha Verma

The DLF launched in 2013 and hosted literary events including panel discussions, book launches and readings, workshops, live performances, speaker events, poetry, music, theatre, cinema, and more. Founded with the aim of promoting art, culture, and literature, the festival is supported by the Delhi Government, and private and public enterprises with an interest in promoting literature with social responsibility.

Past editions of the festival have seen speakers like Sahitya Akademi awardees Ashok Vajpai and Munawwar Rana, Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Vikas Swarup, Navtej Sarna, Omair Ahmad, Sanjaya Baru, William Darlymple, and Dr Kumar Vishwas, among others.

Participation to DLF is free.