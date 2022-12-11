After an overwhelming response from the IT hub of India – Bengaluru, Comic Con India – the largest pop-culture celebration is all set to dazzle the capital city – Delhi. Fans of comics, manga, anime, superhero films and all things fun are in for a treat as Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con, powered by Meta in association with Crunchyroll, is set to host comic fanaticsfrom December 9th to 11th 2022 at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.

After a 2-year hiatus, Delhi Comic Con promises an action-packed on-ground extravaganza, bringing the various publishing houses and artists such as International Comic Book Artist Rick Leonardi, and acclaimed Comic Book Writer & Editor Matt Hawkins among many others, all under one roof.

Viz Media with Simon & Schuster India will be featuring a massive space showcasing the post popular manga titles in the world. With Penguin Random House India bringing in the likes of DC Comics, Dark Horse, IDW, Kodansha & More. And of course, no Comic Con is complete with out Indian comics such as Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics as well as a slew of new indie publishing houses.

Fans are set to be spoilt for choices when it comes to experience zones as Warner Bros India brings it’s DC Experience featuring Black Adam, Shazam and The Justice League, Marvel India will create an Ant Man & The Wasp Experience, with 20th Century India bringing the Avatar: Way Of Water experience. It does not stop here, Prime Video India will be showcasing its popular series – The Boys, The Rings Of Power & Jack Ryan, to name a few. Fans can also experience amazing zones by Maruti Suzuki Arena, Meta, Audible, Universal Pictures, Otrivin, ACT Fibrenet, Bingo & More.

And it doesn’t end here, Delhi Comic Con is the geekiest shopping experience in the country with comics, merch, toys, apparel and so much more. With notable brands such as Celio, The Souled Store, Red Wolf, Epic Stuff, Nerd Arena, The Superhero Toy Store, Fat Cat Collectibles, Wiz Plex – to name a few; showcasing amazing merch, toys & apparel.

With Delhi Comic Con celebrating its 10th Anniversary, this edition will feature the largest creators area ever, with over 20 leading Indian and International artists & writers showcasing their work. The Comic Con India team will also be commemorating its 10th Anniversary with a special session on the main stage on Sunday, 11th December 2022.

Fans will also get to experience amazing sessions and panels on the main stage all 3 days of the event, with some key performances by the likes of Zakir Khan, Ashish Solanki, Gurleen Pannu, Fotty Seven, Poshak Dua, Geek Fruit and many more.

Wait we have more, The Delhi Comic Con will feature the second edition of the all-new exclusive gaming experience, the Windows 11 Gaming Arena powered by Amazon & Intel.

Gamers and Fans will have nearly 100 Gaming Stations to enjoy and experience across the event with latest AAA titles, High end gaming devices and VR. There will be Daily tournaments for Mortal Kombat 11, Brawlhalla and FIFA 23 with a Prize Pool of INR 25K & JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets for each game, everyday for a total of INR 2.25L to be won over the weekend !

Fans can expect to play games like Call of Duty MW2, Warzone 2, Valorant, God of War, The Amazing Spiderman, Forza Horizon 5 and more at the event. There will also be free play VR Zones at The Arena along with a dedicated Just Dance section for a more casual gaming experience. There will be top content creators like Dynamo, Kaash, Sid, Rakazone and more attending and interacting with fans across The Arena.

The Arena is brought to you by Comic Con India in association with The Esports Club.

Speaking about the Delhi Comic Con, Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, said, “We finally get to host Delhi Comic Con after a gap of almost 3 years by ringing in the 10th anniversary of our Delhi show, which was India’s first-ever Comic Con! This year, Delhi will host India’s biggest Comic Con, in sheer scale and size with the best of comics, cosplay, merch, gaming, and other experiences. I cannot wait to welcome all the fans back to the show!”

Sharing his excitement about this edition, Rick Leonardi said, I am very I’m very honoured to be invited in the first place, and especially honoured that this is the 10-yearanniversary of the only Comic Con. It’s a privilege for me. And I’m really looking forward to seeing the fans and seeing the city. There is a poster that I drew in commemoration of the Comic Con, and it’s coloured by Neeraj on who’s going to be a guest as well. The two of us are going to be here and we’re going to be signing that poster. I’m curious to see what it looks like printed. I’ve only seen the file.

Giving a lowdown on his plans for this Comic Con, Corporat Said, The 2019 Comic Con was the first one Corporat Comics participated in and it was an experience like no other. Meeting my Instagram followers in person was extremely exciting and humbling at the same time, and the event also gave me an opportunity to take my comics to a wider audience. I am thrilled that Comic Con is finally back, and I have been counting days ever since the 2022 dates were announced. I’m looking forward to meeting fellow Corporatsand cribbing about our work lives and bosses together (Sigh! Did I miss that!). Beyond being an exhibitor, I’ve been a Comic Con regular and am also super excited about checking out some of the most fun creators and discovering their work.

Commenting on the highlights of Comic Con Delhi, Prasad Bhat said, Comic con has been a great platform since 2012 for me. I’ve met many likeminded artists and fans here. I plan to continue to make comic con a part of my journey as an artist. Extremely excited as this will be my first time in Delhi.

Abhijeet Kini added, It’s fantastic being back on the comic con scene after the long break. We missed our interactions with fans for the last two years and are totally looking forward to it!

So, get ready for the most epic weekend of the year! Book get your passes for Comic-Con 2022 now for 9-11th December at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi.

Website link: www.comicconindia.com

