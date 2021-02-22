Daft Punk, influential French electronic music duo, have split after 30 years publicist confirms
Daft Punk, the acclaimed and influential electronic duo, have broken up after nearly 30 years together.
Los Angeles: Daft Punk, the popular French electronic music duo behind hits such as "Get Lucky" and "Instant Crush", have announced their retirement after 28 years of their formation.
The longtime publicist of the duo — Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter — officially confirmed the break up to Variety and declined to provide further details.
Daft Punk released an eight minute-long video "Epilogue" on their YouTube channel on Monday.
The clip features the duo, regarded as one of the most influential groups to emerge in the last three decades, walking around the desert, in their familiar space helmets and leather jackets.
Then, one of the members looks at the other, removes his jacket and reveals an energy pack on the back. The other touches a button on the pack. The first member walks away quickly, and then explodes.
Daft Punk launched their debut album Homework in 1997, which went on to become a dance music phenomenon, featuring singles "Around the World" and "Da Funk".
They also went on to provide soundtrack for the 2010 sci-fi film Tron: Legacy.
"Get Lucky", the lead single of their 2013 album Random Access Memory, was a runaway hit and won the Grammy Award for best album the following year.
In 2016, Daft Punk gained their first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song "Starboy", a collaboration with The Weeknd.
