Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Animal Crossing among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame
Rochester, NY: Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Animal Crossing among the 12 finalists.
Also on the ballot announced Thursday are: FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Mattel Football, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Pole Position, Portal, StarCraft, Tron and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego.
“These finalists embody what it means to be a good game,” said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games at The Strong museum, where the hall of fame is housed.
To be inducted, games have to have longevity, geographical reach and leave a mark on the industry and pop culture.
The winners are chosen by an international committee of journalists and scholars versed in video games and their role in society. Fans can weigh in as part of an online “Player’s Choice” ballot through 25 March.
The three inductees will take their place in the hall of fame during a virtual ceremony 6 May, joining 28 past honorees that include Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto III, John Madden Football, Pac-Man and Microsoft Solitaire.
The hall inducted its first class in 2015 with the goal of recognising electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile.
