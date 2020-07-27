Books of the week: Our picks, from Nora Bossong's Gramsci’s Fall to Can You Hear Kashmiri Women Speak?

Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

– FICTION

Gramsci’s Fall

By Nora Bossong

Seagull Books | Rs 799 | 284 pages

German author Nora Bossong’s novel follows 46-year-old Anton Stöver, whose marriage is broken and career has reached a dead end. Then he’s offered the chance to go to Rome to research Antonio Gramsci, a past leader of Italian communism. Gramsci, who was supposed to save Italy from Mussolini, falls in love with a Russian comrade instead, navigating the conflict of having intense feelings for someone and fighting for great ideals.

– SHORT STORY COLLECTIONS

The Loneliness of Hira Barua

By Arupa Patangia Kalita; translated by Ranjita Biswas

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 450 | 240 pages

Award-winning translator Ranjita Biswas translates Assamese author Arupa Patangia Kalita’s Sahitya Akademi Award-winning collection of stories. In one, the ageing widow Hira Barua fears she is starting to resemble a lonely Englishwomen she had known in her past. In another, a vicious sexual assault by the invading military drives a group of women into a shelter home. Together, the stories touch upon family, violence, trauma, ambition, and domesticity.

The Day Before Today: Lockdown Stories

By Gayatri Gill

Speaking Tiger | Rs 250 | 160 pages

Writer and producer Gayatri Gill’s collection of short stories are situated in a new, sanitised world, where everything has changed. A Facebook status update is the only way to communicate with a sibling in a containment zone. In a deserted guesthouse, a ghost falls in love with the mother of a new-born. Parties are on Zoom and children invent strange new games in this dystopian world. It’s even possible to get away with murder if you’re working for essential services.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Songs of the Soil: Modernist Melody: The Art of Manoj Dutta

By Manasij Majumdar

Mapin Publishing | Rs 4,500 | 196 pages

Author, teacher and art critic Manasij Majumdar traces the major trends in the oeuvre of artist Manoj Dutta. He consults his personal collection, as well as those accessible in Kolkata and Delhi, exploring the unique blend of ‘Indianness’ and personal idiom. Dutta’s art, while relying on traditional concepts of art for visual meaning-making, especially folk art, integrates it with a distinctly modern sensibility. The book is published in association with Sanchit Art Gallery.

Calcutta Nights

By Hemendra Kumar Roy; Translated by Rajat Chaudhuri

Niyogi Books | Rs 295 | 140 pages

Writer Rajat Chaudhuri translates Bengali author Hemendra Kumar Roy’s life story, first published in 1923. The book is set in Calcutta, capital of British India, during the first two decades of the last century, a politically turbulent time. This first-hand account presents the city as one of sin, pleasure and suffering, commenting upon the lifestyles of Bengali ‘babus’ and the different people the city was teeming with.

– NON-FICTION

Can You Hear Kashmiri Women Speak? Narratives of Resistance and Resilience

Edited by Nitasha Kaul and Ather Zia

Women Unlimited | Rs 795

Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations at the University of Westminster Nitasha Kaul and teacher at the University of Northern Colorado Greeley Ather Zia edit an anthology of writing by Kashmiri women. They speak about the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, discuss women’s companionship and female alliances, and explore the literature of resistance. They also analyse links between violence, women’s livelihoods and environmental destruction, among others.

Hinduism Before Reform

By Brian A Hatcher

Harvard University Press | Rs 3,505 | 336 pages

Packard Chair of Theology at Tufts University Brian A Hatcher presents a retelling of the origins of contemporary Hinduism, arguing against the long-established notion of religious reform, through focusing on the Brahmo Samaj and the Swaminarayan Sampraday. Instead of a clear dichotomy between backward and modern belief systems, he is interested in how religious authority is acquired and projected, questioning how religious history would look through this lens.

