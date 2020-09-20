Books of the week: From Shivani's Bhairavi to Isher Judge Ahluwalia’s memoir Breaking Through, our picks

Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

– FICTION

Bhairavi: The Runaway

By Shivani Gaura Pant; translated by Priyanka Sarkar

Yoda Press and Simon & Schuster India | Rs 399 | 224 pages

A beautiful woman in a dark cave deep within an ancient forest. Who is she and why did she jump from a moving train to land in the biggest cremation ground teeming with Aghori Sadhus? Translated by Priyanka Sarkar, Bhairavi by Padma Shri awardee Gaura Pant, better known as Shivani, tells the story of a woman’s life, choices, and resilience. The book also has a foreword by Shivani’s daughter and scholar Mrinal Pande.

The Heart Asks Pleasure First

By Karuna Ezara Parikh

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 699 | 320 pages

Writer and activist Karuna Ezara Parikh’s debut novel, set in 2001, follows Daya and Aaftab who have just met in a Cardiff park; she’s studying ballet, and he’s practising in a law firm. They fall in love, but he also cannot love because he’s Muslim and there are rules. Set in a world of students, the book delves into migration, Islamophobia, and jihad, love and friendships.

The Phoenix

By Bilal Siddiqi

Penguin Random House India | Rs 299 | 240 pages

Novelist and screenwriter Bilal Siddiqi’s novel follows Aryaman Khanna, ex-intelligence officer, who’s just been released from a Lakshadweep prison after serving time for a botched counterterrorism operation. His wife was attacked before she could publish an exposé about a bioweapon in the newspaper, and he’s now heading to Mumbai in pursuit of her attackers, who are planning an attack on Mumbai on the anniversary of 26/11.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Breaking Through: A Memoir

By Isher Judge Ahluwalia

Rupa Publications | Rs 395 | 184 pages

Renowned economist and recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Isher Judge Ahluwalia records her life story. Born into a family with 11 children where she was among the first to attend university, she talks about her time as a student and researcher. She also discusses being a young policy economist fighting against the Indian economic orthodoxy, her time leading the think tank ICRIER, and balancing career and family.

Gangster on the Run: The True Story of a Reformed Criminal

By Puja Changoiwala

HarperCollins India | Rs 399 | 296 pages

Journalist and author Puja Changoiwala tells the story of Rahul Jadhav, who took the name Bhiku. Gaining recognition as a tech-savvy criminal who ran his extortion ring over Skype, he soon became one of the most wanted gangsters of his time. After his 2007 arrest, ravaged by alcoholism and drug abuse, his mind was twisted into a near-schizophrenic state. Today, he’s an ultra-marathoner who has covered over 3,000 kilometres.

– NON-FICTION

Rage

By Bob Woodward

Simon & Schuster India | Rs 899 | 480 pages

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward’s book reports on how the Trump presidency has been facing the pandemic, economic disaster, and racial unrest. Through 17 on-the-record interviews with Trump over seven months, he discusses how the president presents a self-portrait. The book also shows how Trump’s key responses to the crises were rooted in the instincts, habits, and the style he developed during his first three years as president.

RAW: A History of India's Covert Operations

By Yatish Yadav

Westland Publications | Rs 799 | 400 pages

Investigative journalist Yatish Yadav’s book presents a comprehensive account of RAW, the Research and Analysis Wing. Through conversations with Indian spies, he offers insight into how operations actually work, mapping the lives and actions of real agents. He talks about India’s spy network, their intelligence gathering, and their role in securing and advancing Indian interests.

