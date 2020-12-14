Books of the week: From Shantanu Bhattacharya's Portal to Shekhar Pathak's The Chipko Movement, our picks

Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

– FICTION

Portal: The Curious Account of Achintya Bose

Conceptualised by Shantanu Bhattacharya

Tulika Books | Rs 1,250 | 128 pages

Photographer Shantanu Bhattacharya presents the personal diary of Achintya Bose, the owner of a small photography studio in Calcutta. A fictional ‘found archive’, the diary is maintained sporadically between 1994-96, before his sudden disappearance. It contains his photographic prints, letters, and other ephemera, through which he’s collecting information about an elusive woman who doesn’t seem to age through a century. The search also traces the local history of photography and of publications that reflect popular culture.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Dewaji: Making of an Ambedkarite Family

By Dipankar Kamble

Panther’s Paw Publication | Rs 299

Writer Dipankar Kamble offers a portrait of his great-grandfather Dewajibapu Khobragade and Khobragade’s mother Paikabai. It details how Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision shaped the course of the family history, who have made major contributions to the Ambedkarite Movement. The book also details how Dalits were intellectuals, political thinkers, lovers of democracy in India, and more.

In the Shadow of a Sword: The Memoir of a Woman Leader in the LTTE

By Thamizhini; translated by Nedra Rodrigo

Yoda Press-SAGE Select | Rs 495 | 224 pages

Independent researcher and poet Nedra Rodrigo translates the memoir of Thamizhini, former leader in the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam). She spent 18 years as a combatant, educator, and for a while, head of the Political Wing’s women’s division. Here she recounts her childhood memories, lays down her thoughts on gender roles and the role of media during war, and her experiences with combat training, political negotiations and diplomacy, and more.

We Defy Augury

By Hélène Cixous; translated by Beverley Bie Brahic

Seagull Books | Rs 499 | 118 pages

Canadian poet and translator Beverley Bie Brahic translates The University of Paris VIII’s emeritus professor of literature Hélène Cixous’ memoir. She takes readers from her Algerian childhood to Bacharach in the Rhineland and the Windows on the World restaurant atop the World Trade Centre in 2000, among others. Readers also encounter literary forebears like Montaigne, Diderot, Proust, and Erich Maria Remarque, among others.

– NON-FICTION

The Chipko Movement: A People's History

By Shekhar Pathak; translated by Manisha Chaudhry

Permanent Black | Rs 895 | 390 pages

Translated from the Hindi by Manisha Chaudhry and with an introduction by acclaimed historian Ramachandra Guha is writer Shekhar Pathak’s book, a history of the Chipko Movement. Inaugurated in 1973, it led to major debates on India’s forest policy and sustainable development. The book brings out the diversity of the Movement and focuses on the voices of ‘subaltern’ leaders like Gaura Devi.

Labouring Women: Issues and Challenges in Contemporary India

By Praveen Jha, Avinash Kumar and Yamini Mishra

Orient BlackSwan | Rs 775 | 343 pages

JNU professor Praveen Jha, assistant professor Avinash Kumar, and Amnesty International Director Yamini Mishra examine the issues faced by women workers at the local and national level, including the dichotomy between paid and unpaid work, links between wage changes and policy reform, land rights, and more. It argues that despite a supposed development, the challenges of labouring women have multiplied, with larger working hours and greater reliance on unpaid work.

Life and Culture in Northeast India

By Dipti Bhalla, Shiv Kunal Verma

Mapin Publishing | Rs 2,950 | 260 pages

With over 300 colour photographs, director Dipti Bhalla and writer Shiv Kunal Verma look at the histories, cultures, and landscapes of Northeast India. They detail culture and land, from Assam’s tea plantations to Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity and from Nagaland’s martial tribes to Meghalaya’s root bridges, and more. They also show the lives of the diverse peoples of the region, maintaining traditional customs in the face of growing ecological threats.

Read more about the book here. Read an excerpt from the book here.