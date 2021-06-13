Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every week, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

***

– FICTION

The Khan

By Saima Mir

Westland Publications | Rs 499 | 336 pages

Writer and journalist Saima Mir’s novel follows Jia Khan, a successful London lawyer. When her father Akbar Khan – leader of the Pukhtun community and overlord of the crime syndicate Jigra – is murdered, Jia must leave her life and take his place. As she prepares, she has to keep her family together and convince the all-male Jigra of her worth.

Falling

By TJ Newman

Simon & Schuster India | Rs 499 | 304 pages

Writer TJ Newman’s debut novel is set on a flight for New York which her protagonist has boarded, with 143 other passengers. Thirty minutes before the flight took off, the pilot’s family was kidnapped. For the pilot’s family to live, everyone on the flight must die, since the pilot has orders to crash the plane.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Fiercely Female: The Dutee Chand Story

By Sundeep Misra

Westland Publications | Rs 399 | 168 pages

Author and journalist Sundeep Misra tells the story of Dutee Chand, from growing up in a small village in Odisha to winning at national and global events. The dream came to a halt when she was dropped from the 2014 Commonwealth Games on the charge that she was ineligible to compete as a female athlete. The book details how she took the fight to higher courts until her ban was suspended, and how she has since won several medals.

– NON-FICTION

Endlessly Green: Solid Waste Management For Everyone

By Savita Hiremath

Simon & Schuster | Rs 450 | 320 pages

Journalist Savita Hiremath’s book looks at the history, science, and art of composting and sustainable waste management, weaving through philosophical, moral, and ethical intricacies. This field guide offers practical inputs about segregation, composting, organic farming, and making sustainability a reality.

Jali: Windows of Divine Light in Mughal Art and Architecture

By Navina Najat Haidar

Mapin Publishing | Rs 2950 | 272 pages

MoMA Department of Islamic Art curator Navina Najat Haidar’s book explores the beauty of over 200 jalis across India, which bring filtered light into enclosed areas, where masters were able to evolve an aesthetic language of light. The book covers temple designs of the Gujarat Sultanates, Sufi allusions in Mughal jalis, calligraphy in stone relief in the Deccan, and more.

equALLY: Stories by Friends of the Queer World

Edited by Ramkrishna Sinha, Srini Ramaswamy

Rupa Publications | Rs 595 | 168 pages

Writers Ramkrishna Sinha and Srini Ramaswamy edit this collection of 45 stories by individuals who have spoken up for the LGBTQ+ community and created safe spaces at home, educational and work places, and in society. These include professionals, parents, teachers, and more, conveying their solidarity towards the community.

