Books of the week: From Padmini of Malwa to The Heartbeat of Trees, our picks
Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.
We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every week, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!
For more of our weekly book recommendations, click here.
***
– FICTION
Padmini of Malwa: The autobiography of Rani Ruupmati
By Priyadarshi Thakur 'Khayal'
Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 499 | 296 pages
Author Priyadarshi Thakur ‘Khayal’s' tells the story of Rani Ruupmati, Queen of Malwa, in her own voice. Through her mother’s fading memories and then abandonment, she puts together the lost years of her childhood. The entry of Baz then changes her life through their love for each other and music. But they have enemies.
The Startup Wife
By Tahmima Anam
Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 304 pages
Writer Tahmima Anam’s novel follows coder Asha Ray, poised to revolutionise AI when she’s reunited with her school crush Cyrus Jones. He inspires her to write a new algorithm and before long, she’s abandoned her PhD, they’ve married, and gone to work at tech incubator Utopia. The platform creates a sensation. Will their marriage survive this sudden fame, or will she be overshadowed by the man everyone’s calling the new messiah?
Read more about the book here.
Keeping in Touch
By Anjali Joseph
Context | Rs 599 | 232 pages
Award-winning writer Anjali Joseph’s book tells the story of Keteki, charming but allergic to commitment, and Ved, a smitten but toxic bachelor. Set in Assam and London, as they enter a transformative long-distance relationship, they also navigate other changes in their lives.
– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES
Women Who Wear Only Themselves: Conversations with Four Travellers on Sacred Journeys
By Arundhathi Subramaniam
Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 499 | 176 pages
Author and poet Arundhati Subramaniam records the stories of four female spiritual travellers. There’s Sri Annapurani Amma, who left home to follow the summons of a dead saint, choosing to live naked and delivering prophecies. Balarishi Vishwashirasini predicts futures. Lata Mani plunges into tantra after an accident. And Maa Karpoori finds her calling after joining a local yoga class.
Read more about the book here.
– NON-FICTION
The Heartbeat of Trees: Embracing Our Ancient Bond with Forests and Nature
By Peter Wohlleben; translated by Jane Billinghurst
Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 240 pages
Translated by Jane Billinghurst, author and forester Peter Wohlleben's latest book, with the aid of the latest scientific research, shows how deeply humans are connected to the natural world. The book also explores the language of the forest, the consciousness of plants, and the eroding boundary between flora and fauna.
Read more about the book here. Read an excerpt here.
Singing/Thinking/ Anti-Caste: Essays on Anti-caste Music and Text
By Yogesh Maitreya
Panther’s Paw Publications | Rs 399
Writer Yogesh Maitreya’s collection of essays explore anti-caste music and text. It tackles the idea that death has been metaphorical for Dalits, in that they are not seen as worthy of respect except when labour was being extracted. In this scenario, it’s remaining invisible that Maitreya likens to a type of death, constructed by Brahmins and other castes who follow them.
Read more about the book here.
Kabir, Kabir: The life and work of the early modern poet-philosopher
By Purushottam Agrawal
Westland Publications | Rs 599 | 284 pages
Author Purushottam Agrawal tells the story of the 15th century poet Kabir in the context of his own time. He answers questions like, ‘Was he man or god? Did he establish a new faith or eschew organised religion altogether? Was his modernity an exception or reflection of the time he lived in?’ and more.
also read
What happens to Philip Roth’s legacy now? Controversy around authorised biography raises questions for author's estate
Accusations of sexual misconduct and assault against Blake Bailey, the author of Roth’s single authorised biography, have intensified a parallel conversation about Roth’s treatment of women, adding fuel to the questions of whether Bailey’s account of the prolific author’s sexual and romantic relationships was overly sympathetic and oversimplified.
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: In her new memoir, Ursula M Burns recounts blazing a trail to the top of Xerox
Burns was the first Black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company.
Eleanor Henderson's Everything I Have Is Yours is a love story and a medical mystery all in one book
Everything I Have Is Yours is above all else, the story of a marriage that, like any, is filled with both an abundance of love and an abundance of obstacles.