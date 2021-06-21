Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

***

– FICTION

Padmini of Malwa: The autobiography of Rani Ruupmati

By Priyadarshi Thakur 'Khayal'

Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 499 | 296 pages

Author Priyadarshi Thakur ‘Khayal’s' tells the story of Rani Ruupmati, Queen of Malwa, in her own voice. Through her mother’s fading memories and then abandonment, she puts together the lost years of her childhood. The entry of Baz then changes her life through their love for each other and music. But they have enemies.

The Startup Wife

By Tahmima Anam

Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 304 pages

Writer Tahmima Anam’s novel follows coder Asha Ray, poised to revolutionise AI when she’s reunited with her school crush Cyrus Jones. He inspires her to write a new algorithm and before long, she’s abandoned her PhD, they’ve married, and gone to work at tech incubator Utopia. The platform creates a sensation. Will their marriage survive this sudden fame, or will she be overshadowed by the man everyone’s calling the new messiah?

Read more about the book here.

Keeping in Touch

By Anjali Joseph

Context | Rs 599 | 232 pages

Award-winning writer Anjali Joseph’s book tells the story of Keteki, charming but allergic to commitment, and Ved, a smitten but toxic bachelor. Set in Assam and London, as they enter a transformative long-distance relationship, they also navigate other changes in their lives.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Women Who Wear Only Themselves: Conversations with Four Travellers on Sacred Journeys

By Arundhathi Subramaniam

Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 499 | 176 pages

Author and poet Arundhati Subramaniam records the stories of four female spiritual travellers. There’s Sri Annapurani Amma, who left home to follow the summons of a dead saint, choosing to live naked and delivering prophecies. Balarishi Vishwashirasini predicts futures. Lata Mani plunges into tantra after an accident. And Maa Karpoori finds her calling after joining a local yoga class.

Read more about the book here.

– NON-FICTION

The Heartbeat of Trees: Embracing Our Ancient Bond with Forests and Nature

By Peter Wohlleben; translated by Jane Billinghurst

Penguin Random House India | Rs 499 | 240 pages

Translated by Jane Billinghurst, author and forester Peter Wohlleben's latest book, with the aid of the latest scientific research, shows how deeply humans are connected to the natural world. The book also explores the language of the forest, the consciousness of plants, and the eroding boundary between flora and fauna.

Read more about the book here. Read an excerpt here.

Singing/Thinking/ Anti-Caste: Essays on Anti-caste Music and Text

By Yogesh Maitreya

Panther’s Paw Publications | Rs 399

Writer Yogesh Maitreya’s collection of essays explore anti-caste music and text. It tackles the idea that death has been metaphorical for Dalits, in that they are not seen as worthy of respect except when labour was being extracted. In this scenario, it’s remaining invisible that Maitreya likens to a type of death, constructed by Brahmins and other castes who follow them.

Read more about the book here.

Kabir, Kabir: The life and work of the early modern poet-philosopher

By Purushottam Agrawal

Westland Publications | Rs 599 | 284 pages

Author Purushottam Agrawal tells the story of the 15th century poet Kabir in the context of his own time. He answers questions like, ‘Was he man or god? Did he establish a new faith or eschew organised religion altogether? Was his modernity an exception or reflection of the time he lived in?’ and more.