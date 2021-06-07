Books of the week: From Neela Padmanabhan's Generations to Ita Mehrotra's Shaheen Bagh, our picks
– FICTION
Generations
By Neela Padmanabhan; translated by Ka. Naa. Subramanyam
Niyogi Books | Rs 399 | 244 pages
Translated by Ka Naa Subramanyam is author Neela Padmanabhan’s novel, set in the 1940s, about a community of Tamil speakers living on the borders of Kerala. Nagu’s marriage to Perumal is destroyed when he rejects her, and unaccepted in her own family, she continues to endure his cruelty. That is, until her brother Diravi, dismissing outdated customs, decides on an alternate course.
Read more about the book here.
From Volga to Ganga
By Rahul Sankrityayan; translated by Victor Gordon Kiernan, Kanwal Dhaliwal
LeftWord Books | Rs 595 | 382 pages
Historian Victor Gordon Kiernan and Kanwal Dhaliwal translate Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Sankritiyayan’s novel. It tracks the migration of people from the bank of the Volga in 6000 BCE to the Ganga in 1942, the year it first came out. Along the way is the evolution of Indo-European culture and politics with stories about characters who are part of our history.
Read more about the book here.
– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES
The Town Slowly Empties: On Life and Culture During Lockdown
By Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee
Copper Coin Publishing | Rs 399 | 210 pages
Author Manash Firaq Bhattacharjee’s book records his time in his Delhi apartment during the first weeks of the global pandemic. He tells stories about the local fish sellers, gardeners, barbers, and lovers, ruminates on the exodus of migrant workers, and discusses the challenges of the health workers.
Read more about the book here.
– NON-FICTION
Shaheen Bagh: A Graphic Recollection
By Ita Mehrotra
Yoda Press | Rs 499 | 127 pages
Researcher and comics maker Ita Mehrotra’s graphic novel is an account of the Shaheen Bagh sit-in. Based on interviews and conversations, it tells the story of Muslim women who started the protest that lasted 101 days, and that acted as catalyst for the nationwide anti-CAA-NRC movement.
Read more about the book here.
Reflections on Mughal Art and Culture
Edited by Roda Ahluwalia
Niyogi Books | Rs 3000 | 352 pages
Independent researcher Roda Ahluwalia edits this collection of essays about Mughal India, presented at a seminar held by the KR Cama Oriental Institute. Themes range from royal women to sub-imperial patronage of temples and from word-image relationship to the Imperial Library of the Mughals.
Read more about the book here.
– YOUNG ADULTS
Fighter Cock
By Sidharth Singh
Penguin Random House India | Rs 299 | 256 pages
Writer Sidharth Singh’s book is set in Central India’s Shikargarh, a wilderness ruled by a raja who’s passionate about sex, drugs, and cockfighting. His fighter cocks are undisputed champions of the region until challenged by the new Aseel fighters imported by his son Teja. In this world arrives Sheru, a stranger hired to work for the raja, who finds himself amidst events that threaten to derail his destiny.
Read more about the book here.
– YOUNG READERS
The Boy In The Cupboard
By Harshala Gupte; illustrated by Priya Dali
Lettori Press | Rs 349 | 24 pages
Written by Harshala Gupte and illustrated by Priya Dali is a book that follows Karan, whose favourite place in the world is his cupboard. Even after playing with his friends outside, he’ll return to the cupboard. One day, his mother asks him why, evoking a surprising response from him.
Read more about the book here.
