Books of the week: From Avinuo Kire's The Last Light of Glory Days to Vijay Kichlu's biography, our picks
Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.
– FICTION
Cages: Love and Vengeance in a Red-light District
By Aabid Surti
Penguin Random House India | Rs 399 | 208 pages
Writer Aabid Surti’s novel is set at the intersection of the 1970s’ world of prostitution in Kamathipura, the Bombay underworld, and Bollywood. It’s inspired by the true story of Kumund, a sex worker who owned her sexuality and wasn’t ashamed of her occupation, and honestly portrays the cruelties sex workers face and their power to triumph.
The Last Light of Glory Days: Stories from Nagaland
By Avinuo Kire
Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 350 | 184 pages
Writer Avinuo Kire’s collection of short stories is set in a world where military occupation and magic coexist, where folk legends sit alongside stories of hard farm life. In one story, set against the Indo-Naga conflict, three women recount how the Naga people remained determined to hold on to normalcy. In another, everyday events are intertwined with supernatural elements of the mountains.
– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES
A Sculptor of Talent: Vijay Kichlu: An Authorised Biography
By Meena Banerjee
Roli Books | Rs 595 | 320 pages
Writer and musicologist Meena Banerjee tells the story of Padma Shri Pandit Vijay Kumar Kichlu, from his birth in Almora to training in Varanasi. She discusses his time as a student getting a Master’s in History, navigating a career as a business executive, and planning and managing the Sangeet Research Academy. Above all, she discusses how his aim has been to be a student and devotee of this ‘Mohini Vidya’.
Soumitra Chatterjee: A Life in Cinema, Theatre, Poetry & Painting
By Arjun Sengupta and Partha Mukherjee
Niyogi Books | Rs 1,250 | 188 pages
Teacher Arjun Sengupta and writer Partha Mukherjee tell the story of thespian and poet Soumitra Chatterjee, who’s among the best representatives of Bengali culture. The book discusses his early years, his relationships with Sisir Kumar Bhaduri and Satyajit Ray, and his versatility as an actor, analysing the most important roles of his career. It also shows how his poetry and art offer insight into his idealism.
Enter Stage Right: The Alkazi / Padamsee Family Memoir
By Feisal Alkazi
Speaking Tiger Books | Rs 699 | 256 pages
With over 50 rare photographs, director and activist Feisal Alkazi tells the story of Indian theatre. In 1943 Bombay, Roshen Padamsee met Ebrahim Alkazi, who married in 1946, forging among the strongest theatre alliances. The book traces how they took English theatre from its early Bombay days to international acclaim, discussing Ebrahim’s time as director of the National School of Drama, the couple’s decision to open Art Heritage in Delhi, and more.
– NON-FICTION
Advantage India: The Story of Indian Tennis
By Anindya Dutta
Westland | Rs 599 | 424 pages
Writer Anindya Dutta presents an account of the journey of Indian tennis, beginning in the late 19th century with Mohammed Sleem and SM Jacob among others. Post-independence, icons like Dilip Bose and Naresh Kumar took to the court, until in the mid-1990s Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi earned India its first Grand Slam titles. Today, players like Sania Mirza have transformed women’s tennis.
Restless in the City: Conversations with Young People in Resettlement Colonies
By Nirantar Trust
Sage Yoda Press | Rs 1,095 | 204 pages
NGO Nirantar’s book gives readers access to the unfiltered voices of young people in urban poor communities talking about their expectations from the state, personal and family relations, and more. It uncovers the deep-rooted injustice within the workforce that reinforces a sense of marginalisation. It highlights the stark difference between rural and urban youth’s relationship with technology, and the limits of agency afforded to women on the margins.
