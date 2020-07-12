Books of the week: From Abdourahman A Waberi's The Divine Song to Seema Mustafa’s Shaheen Bagh and the Idea of India, our picks

Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

***

– FICTION

The Divine Song

By Abdourahman A Waberi

Seagull Books | Rs 499 | 190 pages

Award-winning African author Abdourahman A Waberi’s novel follows Sammy Kamau-Williams in whom readers see glimpses of The Revolution Will Not Be Televised writer Gil Scott-Heron. Sammy travels from Tennessee to New York, and then the concert halls of Paris and Berlin, going wherever there’s an audience for jazz and blues. From African tales to segregation, the civil rights movement, addiction, and jail, Sammy’s story encompasses several facets of the African American experience.

– SHORT STORY COLLECTION

A Day in the Life of Mangal Taram

By Anita Agnihotri; translated by Rani Ray

Niyogi Books | Rs 395 | 204 pages

Translated by educator and editor Rani Ray, the book is a collection of 14 short stories by award-winning writer Anita Agnihotri. There’s the story of Mangal Taram, a Gond boy, who’s a forest guard, and keeps a record of the wildlife, flora, and fauna of the forest, while his mind is trapped in fear and anxiety. In Darjeeling’s Batasia loop, Hema transforms the life of a man. In another story, a possessive and ruthless lover treasures his first love in the brick and mortar cage of his ancestral home.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Reed Hastings: Building Netflix

By Matt Burgess

Hachette India | Rs 699 | 208 pages

Journalist and author Matt Burgess presents an overview of Netflix co-founder, chairman and CEO Reed Hastings’ career trajectory. It also details his management style and personality, and discusses his biggest mistakes. It analyses why he decided to take Netflix from product business dealing with DVDs to technology company focused on streaming. It also considers what the future might bring for him and his different ventures.

– NON-FICTION

Shaheen Bagh and the Idea of India: Writings on a Movement for Justice, Liberty and Equality

Edited by Seema Mustafa

Speaking Tiger | Rs 450 | 228 pages

Edited by journalist and editor Seema Mustafa, the book is a collection of essays by thinkers and activists, ground reports and photographs by journalists, and interviews with some of the women at the core of the Delhi protests. It examines how the sit-in by a group of Muslim women united people across the country, leading to among the biggest civil rights movements in Independent India’s history. It also answers questions like “Can the Shaheen Bagh protests reverse the damage done to our democracy in recent years?”, among others.

Delhi in Historical Perspectives

By KA Nizami; translated by Ather Farouqui

Oxford University Press India | Rs 1,100 | 184 pages

General secretary of the Anjuman Taraqqi Urdu (Hind) Ather Farouqui translates a compilation of lectures delivered at the University of Delhi and Ghalib Institute in Delhi from the Urdu, by late historian KA Nizami, first published in 1972. From the Delhi Sultanate to the Mughals, he presents a cultural, social, economic and spiritual history of the city. His sources include Persian, Hindavi, and Urdu accounts of literature, travel, biography, hagiography, and administration.

Godroads: Modalities of Conversion in India

Edited by Peter Berger and Sarbeswar Sahoo

Cambridge University Press | Rs 895 | 325 pages

Edited by Odisha’s indigenous highland communities’ research Peter Berger and IIT Delhi sociology teacher Sarbeswar Sahoo, the book deals with the dynamics of conversion and religious change. It focuses on the processes and modalities of conversion within, between, and across different religious traditions, through the lenses of anthropology, sociology, religious studies, history, and theology, by relying on Indian case studies.

– YOUNG READERS

A Bend in Time: Writings by Children on the COVID-19 Pandemic

By various authors

Speaking Tiger | Rs 199 | 176 pages

With an introduction by award-winning children’s writer Bijal Vachharajani, the book is a collection of stories and essays by children and young adults across India, as they process living in a COVID-19 world. While one writer wonders why her dreams have gone missing, another looks to history to understand the impact of lockdown on ancient times. Some wonder if the star of hope will shine again, and others look for answers in science.

