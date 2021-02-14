Books of the week: From a translation of Sane Guruji's Shyamchi Aai to Yashaswini Chandra's The Tale of the Horse, our picks

Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.

– FICTION

The Politician

By Devesh Verma

Penguin Random House India | Rs 599 | 376 pages

Journalist Devesh Verma’s novel follows the ambitious Ram Mohan in a newly independent India, who soon realises that without political or bureaucratic power, a respectable life is only a pretence. And when Gulab Singh rescues him from being insulted by a thug, he becomes convinced of the usefulness of violence in certain situations.

The Inheritance of Words: Writings from Arunachal Pradesh

Edited by Mamang Dai

Zubaan Books | Rs 350 | 198 pages

Writer Mamang Dai edits this anthology of women’s writing from Arunachal Pradesh, which started changing after it opened up to tourism and the State introduced Hindi as its official language. The writings here discuss identity, home, belonging, language, folk culture, and more. Poets and writers have recorded much of their culture’s oral histories, safeguarding tribal and collective memory.

– MEMOIRS and BIOGRAPHIES

Louiz Banks: A Symphony of Love

By Ashis Ghatak

Rupa Publications | Rs 595 | 240 pages

Ashis Ghatak presents a biography of Louiz Banks, from his childhood as a Nepali boy in Darjeeling to becoming the godfather of Indian jazz. His earliest training was under his father George Banks who taught him the three-step process to successful musicianship: imitation, integration, and innovation. From starting with a band in Kolkata to meeting RD Burman in Mumbai, the book offers an anecdotes-filled story of his five-decade career, personal life, and the history of Indian jazz.

– NON-FICTION

The Tale of the Horse: A History of India on Horseback

By Yashaswini Chandra

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 699 | 328 pages

Researcher Yashaswini Chandra’s book traces the story of horses in India. She discusses their political symbolism, their role in social life, religion, sport, and war, in shaping economies and forging human bonds. She traces the emergence of local breeds like the Kathiawari, Marwari, Zanskari, and Manipuri, and talks about famous horses like Chetak, Laili, and more, among other topics.

Read an interview with the author here.

Landscapes of Loss: The Story of an Indian Drought

By Kavitha Iyer

HarperCollins India | Rs 599 | 248 pages

Journalist Kavitha Iyer’s book details the story of Marathwada, which has seen a surge in farmer suicides. At the heart of the crisis is an almost decade-long cyclical drought. Unchanged by relief packages and loan waivers, farmers’ conditions are worsening each year due to bad credit and crop loss. The book tells the region’s story through its people, including farmers, Dalits, landless labourers, farm widows, and children – one that’s representative of the agrarian unrest in much of rural India.

– YOUNG READERS

Shyamchi Aai

By Sane Guruji; translated by Shanta Gokhale

Penguin Random House India | Rs 299 | 336 pages

Novelist Shanta Gokhale translates Marathi writer Sane Guruji’s book. Narrated over 42 nights, Shyam tells ashram residents stories about himself and his childhood days. Some about growing up around the beauty of Konkan, and others about growing up poor, embarrassed at his family’s condition. But at the heart of each story is his Aai, with her wisdom and lessons.

Mermaids in the Moonlight

By Sharanya Manivannan

Westland Publications | Rs 199 | 40 pages

Author Sharanya Manivannan’s book follows Nilayoli and Amma as they voyage through a lagoon in Mattakalappu, focusing on the mysterious sounds rising from the deep. Amma also starts narrating folklore about mermaids, from Luxembourg’s royal mermaid Mélusine to West Asia’s sea-born Julnar and from Ottawa’s shapeshifting Menana to the mermaid princess Suvarnamaccha, a daughter of Ravana who fell in love with Hanuman.