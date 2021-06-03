Big-name entertainment is returning to Atlantic City as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic
This year’s scheduled shows include Kiss, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley and Pitbull, all at Hard Rock; Phish on the beach; Michael Buble at Boardwalk Hall; Jerry Seinfeld at the Borgata, and the Beach Boys and Alice Cooper in separate shows at the Ocean casino.
ATLANTIC CITY — Welcome (back) to the jungle: Guns N’ Roses is playing an Atlantic City casino this year.
The iconic hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino 11 and 12 September in the clearest sign yet that big-name entertainment is returning to the seaside gambling resort as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
The band’s current lineup includes its biggest stars, lead singer Axl Rose and guitarist Slash. Opening the shows will be Mammoth WVH, the band led by Van Halen bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
The band says the Hard Rock shows will be the “most intimate” of their tour, which normally plays huge sports stadiums. The casino’s Etess Arena has about 6,000 seats.
“Without question, we believe that entertainment is ready to come back,” said Joe Lupo, Hard Rock’s president. “The artists and their management have been hungry for the past couple months as we waited for capacity restrictions to lift and vaccinations to increase. We’re looking to bring fans in here and make a statement.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at noon, although fan club and other presales will begin before that.
Other big-name acts are due to play Atlantic City this summer and fall, some of which were rescheduled from last year when the pandemic forced the casinos to close for 3 1/2 months, and to operate at reduced capacity even after they opened.
Those restrictions, since lifted, made it impossible to book A-list acts because only a small percentage of seats could be sold.
This year’s scheduled shows include Kiss, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley and Pitbull, all at Hard Rock; Phish on the beach; Michael Buble at Boardwalk Hall; Jerry Seinfeld at the Borgata, and the Beach Boys and Alice Cooper in separate shows at the Ocean casino.
also read
‘City in transition’: Over a year after shutdowns, New York vies to turn page on pandemic
After a year of ebbs, surges, reopenings and closings, the city hopes vaccinations are turning the tide for good.
In a new book, a Peruvian artist publishes 100 drawings documenting the country's COVID-19 crisis
“Each drawing tells a story that had an impact on me,” says the artist, who drew 750 sketches and selected 100 of them for a book called New Coronavirus and Good Government.
In San Francisco, reopening roads that had remained car-free owing to COVID-19 restrictions, sparks a debate among locals
At the start of the pandemic, San Francisco closed off parts of a major beachfront highway and Golden Gate Park to cars so that people had a safe place to run and ride bikes. Open space advocates want to keep those areas car-free as part of a bold reimagining of how US cities look. But opponents decry the continued closures as elitist, unsafe and nonsensical now that the pandemic is over and people need to drive again.