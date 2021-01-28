Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's next, Apples Never Fall, to release on 14 September
Apples Never Fall's characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children as Liane Moriarty once again brings readers “behind the closed doors of seemingly tranquil suburbia'.
New York: The new novel from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty will be a story of family, tennis and a mysterious absence.
Henry Holt and Company announced on 27 January that Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall comes out on 14 September. Its characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children as the author once again brings readers “behind the closed doors of seemingly tranquil suburbia.”
“Now Joy Delaney has disappeared and her children are re-examining their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh, frightened eyes,” the publisher said. “Is her disappearance related to their mysterious house guest from last year? Or were things never as rosy as they seemed in the Delaney household?”
The Australian writer’s previous books also include Truly Madly Guilty and Nine Perfect Strangers, which came out in 2018, and are being adapted for a Hulu miniseries starring Nicole Kidman. Big Little Lies, published in 2014, is the basis for the Emmy-winning HBO series that stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. Meryl Streep joined the cast of this critically acclaimed show in its second season, which takes off from where the original storyline concludes.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
