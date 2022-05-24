Best Hookup Sites and Apps: Top Casual Dating Sites and Apps in 2022

Check out the top 14 hookup sites and apps for casual dating, flings, relationships, and much more. Plus, additional perks like fun questionnaires, matchmaking algorithms, and other interactive features to get that date!

Dating apps are now the number one way to meet people, whether you’re looking for casual encounters or long-term commitments.

So, forget about bars, clubs, and singles events - in the 21st century, the best hookup sites are your best bet!

Finding lovers can be effortless if you find a hookup site that matches your needs perfectly. Whether you want one night with no strings attached or are looking for love - adult dating apps are for you. ‌

Overwhelmed by choices? Tinder is really popular, but FriendFinder has a super active user base to help you find the perfect match!

But if you want to see what’s more out there, let's explore the leading online hookup sites to find your next partner ASAP!

Best Hookup Sites Online:

FriendFinder : Best hookup site ever

Ashley Madison : Ideal for discreet casual dating

Seeking : Great for luxury dating

Tinder : Top free dating app

Reddit r/r4r/ : Great for whatever you’re into

Bumble : Best dating app for women

Alt.com : Top app for specific kinks

1. FriendFinder - Best Hookup Site Overall

What we love...

Huge membership

‌Blogs & niche groups

‌Share video messages & live streams

‌Inclusive for everyone

FriendFinder is great for fun and exploration. With plenty of members of all ages, it's easy to find partners that suit you.

Plus, they offer different ways to communicate, from messages and live chatting to video chats and live streams - so you can choose how you want to talk to people.‌

You can also explore extra fun features like the ability to upload a video introduction, check out some personal blogs, join interest groups, view webcams - and so much more!

Most members on here are looking for casual encounters, dating, and friendships.‌

While there is a free membership on FriendFinder, it’s a bit limiting. Therefore, the hookups site offers flexible time frames on membership, but the annual membership saves you $s off on the monthly subscription.

2. Ashley Madison - Most Private Dating Experience



What we love...

Hookups are easy & discreet

‌Plenty of users

Easy to use platform

Extra privacy features

While cheating is not something most will admit to, Ashley Madison was created for discreet encounters for married people or those in long-term relationships.

While not all members are married, keep in mind that if you’re single, this site is geared for hookups and affairs - not finding true love. ‌

Ashley Madison lets women use the site for free, while men buy credits to access features like profile boosts, sending gifts, open chat sessions, or the freedom to engage with other users.

Credits are priced in bulk, so the more you buy, the cheaper they are.

However, be aware that although this seems like there is no subscription, AM charges a one-time fee of $19.99 to use their app on mobile and a "member-initiated contact" fee of $29.99 a month for ongoing chats.

If you’re looking to hook up with no attachments, add spice to your marriage with more partners, or have discreet casual dates - Ashley Madison could be your dream dating app.

3. Seeking - Top Hookup App For Luxury Dating



What we love...

Hookup rate practically guaranteed

‌Tons of female users

Great for casual encounters ‌‌

Seeking connects attractive, younger users with older, well-off members.

College students can use their school email address for a free premium membership, while the rest of the users need to pay anywhere from $80 to $250 a month depending on which membership level they choose.

Whatever ‌you may think about this style of dating - it’s a safe place for anyone looking for that type of relationship.

Seeking prides itself on the quality of matches using its match algorithm and requires both parties to have a profile photo for messaging.

They try to keep all profiles verified, though it’s best to chat before meeting up with someone for added safety and privacy.

Whether you are looking for companionship or a long-term relationship, Seeking satisfies the luxury dating enthusiast of any age!

4. Tinder - Top Free Hookup App

What we love...

Free membership with core features

Local matches

Great mobile experience

Very popular

Tinder is known for how easy it is to use.

Once you make a profile that includes your dating preferences, you’ll be able to see matches close to where you live.

It’s as simple as that!

What’s more, you can link Tinder to other apps you use, like Snapchat, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Skype. With millions of active members, plenty of free features, LGBTQ+ inclusivity, and video calling - swiping right will become your favorite thing to do.

Your Tinder bio should be clear about what you want. Tinder is known for hookups, but some users are looking for relationships, so to avoid hurt feelings, don't be shy about stating what you want.

For added security, Tinder uses verified photos to avoid catfishing and blue checkmark badges on verified profiles. Plus, they also allow members to report inappropriate messages and advise how to stay safe on dates.

If you decide to pay for Tinder, you’ll get some great features, like undoing swipes, boosting your profile for more matches, finding matches around the world, and seeing more of the “Top Picks'', which are limited for non-Gold members.

5. Reddit r/r4r/ - Great Site for Very Specific Hookups



What we love...

Thousands of subreddits

‌Free & easy to use

Quick, dirty & anonymous



Almost everyone is familiar with Reddit - a great platform where members post content that is voted up or down by other users.

Subreddits are dedicated to a topic, using hashtags and /r/subject to let Redditors subscribe to the conversation. ‌

There are over a million subreddits, and hundreds are dedicated to hookups!

R4R is a tag used to mean “Redditor for Redditor,” so if you’re looking for a date, a hookup, or a friend, R4R subreddits are a great place to start. For instance, if you search r/Bostonr4r, you’ll find the Reddit personals in Boston. ‌‌

Anyone can start a subreddit, so if you have a specific idea and a search comes up empty, go right ahead and make one!

Popular adult subreddits include Dirtyr4r and Swingersr4r, and you can probably guess about their content.



Moreover, you can find hundreds (or thousands) of people browsing a subreddit at any given time, so chatting and meetups are very possible.

‌Keep in mind that subreddits are global, so tagging is essential. For example, if you live in Kansas City, you might not want to connect with a Redditor in Hong Kong.

There are no extra features on Reddit - so what you see is what you get. While you won’t see many profile pictures and may find unsavory trolls, Reddit is a great place to explore what you’re looking for.

6. Bumble - Best for Empowering Women



What we love...

Women stay in control

‌Limits unsolicited pictures

Free, with optional paid features

Gender identity options & inclusivity

Women love using Bumble because this app puts safety and empowerment first.

Because hookups have elements of uncertainty and can be scary to navigate, Bumble doesn’t allow men to message first, allowing women to network only with the people they want.‌

Bumble is also inclusive for LGBTQ+ people!

Your profile allows you to choose “women,” “men,” or “everyone,” and you may hide your gender identity if you wish. Bumble promotes respect and dignity for all its users and wants to challenge traditional gender norms.‌

Once you find a match on Bumble, you only have 24 hours to reply before the chat disappears. This can be seen as a pro or a con depending on how active you are on the app.

Membership is free, but a credit system is used to extend messaging, boost your profile, undo messages, or rematch expired matches. They are not necessary to use - but they can add to the fun.

‌7. Alt.com: Excellent Hookup Site for a Variety Of Preferences



What we love...

Explore kinks, role play & fantasies

Free to use

‌Live video chats & chat rooms

‌Users are younger (25-34)

If you long to explore the world of kinks of any kind, Alt.com is the hookup site you’ve dreamt about. ‌‌

Your member profile will get all the details on your fantasies so that matching is easy and everything is free to use.

Some users prefer to use video chatting or forums for cheeky roleplaying games rather than in-person hookups.

It’s up to you how far you want to go, and since it’s free to use, go wild!

More Hookup Sites Free To Check Out

With so many dating and free hookup sites out there, you might want to take a look at these:



Plenty of Fish - Classic free dating site geared toward romantic hookups and dates for a slightly older crowd. ‌Pure - A favorite amongst those who are looking for a quick hookup. ‌ OkCupid - This is a great platform with a huge member base, plus the membership is free for everyone. ‌eHarmony - Known to be the top dating site for long-term love and serious relationships. Match.com - A good dating site for all ages and genders, with plenty of interactive features. Grindr - One of the top hookup apps for gay men & LGBTQ+ people Swapfinder - Great hookup app if you’re intoopen relationships.

How to Choose the Right Hookup Sites for You



With dozens of adult dating sites out there, you may find it challenging to pick one.

And that’s okay!

So try out several and see what happens. If you’re still undecided, there are a few ways to narrow down the field:

‌How Much Do You Want To Spend?

Most dating apps have a free option, but some are more limited.



Try the free option and see how the app fits your needs before you pay for a membership. There’s no sense shelling out for subscriptions only to decide that half of the apps aren’t a good fit.

Just remember that expensive subscriptions don’t always translate to a better experience. So instead, see what works for you.

What Are You Looking For?

First, spend a bit of time thinking about what you want. Some sites are truly geared only for hookups, and if you’re open to a relationship, you probably won’t find one there.



If you want casual hookups for now but are open to finding a committed relationship in the future, there are plenty of sites for that, too, like Tinder.



At the end of the day, remember to be open and honest about what you’re looking for when creating a profile to avoid hurt feelings.



What’s Your Communication Style?



Some apps offer webcams and live-streaming capabilities, but that could sound like torture if you hate being on camera.



There are plenty of other communication methods to choose from like chat, email and even phone - so it’s important to know what you prefer.



If you’re middle-aged and looking for commitment, an app full of slang and cultural references you don’t get won’t be much fun, so a platform like Ashley Madison might be a better fit.

The Perfect Profile, Explained

Go Bold and Specific

Think of your dating profile as your first impression.



After all, people who see it will decide if they want to meet you, so you should try to appear friendly and interesting!

It’s good to list a few hobbies instead of general opinions that apply to everyone, like “I love to hang out with my friends.”

For example, if you saw a profile that said, “I love camping and hiking!” - you would know if this is someone you wanted to meet or avoid.

Photos Are Great to an Extent

Choose a few pictures you love, preferably highlighting some of the hobbies you mentioned.



Usually, 3 beautiful photos are better than a dozen mediocre ones and leave potential lovers the best impression.

Try to show yourself in multiple different scenarios, allowing people to get a good idea of what you look like.

Stay Positive, and Proofread Everything

Spelling mistakes aren’t sexy.



Going back to the idea of your profile as a first impression, you’d like anyone reading it to think you’re smart and on the ball.



Nobody is perfect, but making sure you use basic language rules can only give a good impression!

Similarly, saying things like:

“I only date girls that are in shape”

“Don’t contact me if you aren’t at least an 8”

“If you don’t have a job, forget it”

...is rude. So again, honesty is good - but rudeness is a turnoff. Don’t be that person.

Safety Tips For Adult Dating Sites:



There’s no harm in keeping safety and common sense in mind.

While most people are honestly looking for a connection on hookup and casual dating sites - scammers and bad actors are known to frequent casual encounter sites, too.



So avoid becoming a statistic while you explore new lovers with these tips:

‌Found someone you want to meet? Great, but Meet them in a public place first. ‌Never give anyone you meet online personal or financial information. Just don’t do it. Always practice safe encounters , no exceptions. ‌Set boundaries. If something seems off, trust your instincts. ‌Don’t drink or use drugs at a meetup. Start with coffee or order iced tea. Keep your senses sharp and keep your eye on all food and drinks. ‌Tell someone where you are. Always . Your mom, your roomie, your best friend. Someone should know you’re on a date and when you’re expected back. ‌ Drive yourself. Or use the subway, bus, cab, Uber, or walk. You should be able to leave a date if you need to.

‌ Checking someone out online is okay. Googling them or looking for social media profiles helps verify that you’re meeting a real person.



Best Hookup Sites: The Takeaway



Whether you’re looking to find a casual date tonight or you’re thinking long-term, FriendFinder is our top pick.



With tons of active users, extra content and features, and inclusivity for all sexualities, FriendFinder makes everyone happy.



Plus, the free membership is a nice touch and the discounted annual rate is pretty reasonable if you want extra features and plan to use it as your main dating app.‌‌

Bumble is the runner-up because any dating site that gives women power and wants to challenge gender stereotypes deserves a shout-out.



In the end, dating can be hard. But if you stay upfront about what you’re looking for, respect everyone’s boundaries, and trust your gut when it comes to safety, you can enjoy meeting plenty of new people through these sites.

Good luck, and may you find exactly what you’re looking for!