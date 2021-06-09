'Been waiting for this': Foo Fighters to rock Madison Square Garden later this month
Foo Fighters, who first headlined the Garden in 2008, last played at the venue in 2018.
New York: New York City’s Madison Square Garden is ready to rock ‘n’ roll again.
MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will shake the famed arena with a concert on 20 June — the venue’s first show in more than 460 days.
MSG says the concert for vaccinated audience members will be its first at 100% capacity since the pandemic. Tickets go on sale Friday.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Dave Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”
