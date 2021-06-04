Author RJ Palacio’s next book Pony, about facing the fear of being left alone, to be published this September
The story of a young boy’s “harrowing yet distinctively beautiful journey” in the mid-1800s, Pony is Palacio’s first novel that doesn’t feature characters from Wonder.
RJ Palacio’s next book is a world apart from her million-selling debut Wonder.
Random House Children’s Books announced Thursday that Palacio’s Pony will be published 28 September, with an announced first printing of 500,000 copies. The story of a young boy’s “harrowing yet distinctively beautiful journey” in the mid-1800s, Pony is Palacio’s first novel that doesn’t feature characters from Wonder, a contemporary story of a fifth-grader with a disfigured face that was inspired in part by the Natalie Merchant song of the same name.
Wonder came out in 2012 and is the basis for a handful of spinoffs, including a picture book and a graphic novel. It was adapted into a 2017 film starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson and has sold more than 12 million copies, according to Random House.
“Pony has been with me for quite some time, partly because it took me a while to figure out how to tell an epic tale in only 60,000 words, but mostly because it’s a very personal story for me,” Palacio, 57, said in a statement. “From the time I was very young, my greatest fear had always been that I’d somehow be left alone. It’s not an uncommon childhood fear, and this novel is about facing that fear, but it’s also about realising that the connections we make in our lifetimes never really end.
“So, yes, it’s a story of resilience and courage, an adventure story in the most classic of ways, part American western, part ghost story — but for me, ultimately, it’s a story about love.”
also read
Angela Missoni resigns after 24 years as creative director of eponymous Milan fashion house
Design director Alberto Caliri, who has worked alongside Missoni for 15 years, will take over the creative role for an interim.
Tamela Mann, Trae Tha Truth among performers at concert in honour of George Floyd
The concert being held by the George Floyd Foundation is among events being held across the nation to mark the anniversary of his death.
As lockdowns start to ease, Egypt counts on tourism from ancient discoveries to pull economy through
In November, archaeologists announced the discovery of at least 100 ancient coffins dating back to the Pharaonic Late Period and Greco-Ptolemaic era, along with 40 gilded statues found 2,500 years after they were first buried.