Artist and photographer Ram Indranil Kamath passes away aged 41 in Mumbai

Artist Ram Indranil Kamath was found dead in his Matunga flat on 19 August. An accidental death report has been registered by the Mumbai Police as per preliminary reports. The police suspect that the 41-year-old painter died by suicide as a note was reportedly recovered from the site where the incident took place.

Kamath used to reportedly share the Matunga apartment with his mother.

He was found unconscious in his bathtub at around 3 pm and rushed to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. His post-mortem reports are awaited to ascertain the cause of his death.

An officer probing the case told Mumbai Mirror that the note left behind does not blame anyone and that statements of the artist's friends and family will be recorded to understand the reason behind his death.

Apart from being a painter, Kamath was also a photographer and mythologist. His glass paintings and contemporary Indian calendar art were particularly famous among Mumbai's art community.