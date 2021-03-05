American Anthem, the song referred to by US president Joe Biden in his speech, to be published as a picture book soon
The picture book American Anthem will be released on 29 June.
Composer Gene Scheer, whose song 'American Anthem' was quoted by President Joe Biden during his inaugural address, is returning the favour.
The picture book American Anthem will be released on 29 June, Penguin Young Readers announced on 4 March. It will feature Scheer’s lyrics and illustrations by 13 artists, including Fahmida Azim, Matt Faulkner, Veronica Jamison and Christine Almeda.
While speaking in January, Biden cited Scheer’s lyrics “Let me know in my heart when my days are through, America, America, I gave my best to you.”
“I was taken by surprise, and incredibly moved, when President Biden cited my song ‘American Anthem’ at the conclusion of his inaugural speech,” Scheer said in a statement.
“When I sat down to write this song more than 20 years ago, I could hardly imagine where it would go. I can’t think of a better destination than in a book for children. When I think of this beautiful visual tapestry of the American story, created by a diverse team of talented artists, I am brought back to the original idea that inspired ‘American Anthem’ in the first place: We are all in this together.”
Scheer wrote the ballad in 1998. It was later popularized by Norah Jones, whose version was heard in the Ken Burns documentary War.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
US govt reverses Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico
However, officials are warning people not to come to the border and to register on a website that the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is launching early next week
Joe Biden to attend first G7 leaders’ meet; Britain to push for speedier rollout of COVID-19 vaccines
Biden has pledged to join the COVAX initiative, and the White House says he will emphasise the need for global coordination on vaccine distribution
Texas shivers amid deadly winter spell; millions remain without electricity, many face water shortages
More than 30 storm-related deaths have been reported in the US media since the cold weather arrived last week, many in traffic accidents