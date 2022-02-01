Acquired by Amazon in 2017, Westland's bestselling authors include Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Rujuta Diwekar and others

Global retail giant Amazon which owns the publishing arm Westland Books in India has decided to close down its operation. Westland was acquired by Amazon in 2017. Some of the bestselling authors of the publishing house include Chetan Bhagat, Amish Tripathi, Devdutt Pattanaik, Rujuta Diwekar and others. Mint Lounge said that several people with the organisation have confirmed the news. There has been no formal communication yet.

As per reports, the spokeperson said "After a thorough review, we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Westland. We are working closely with the employees, authors, agents, and distribution partners on this transition and we remain committed to innovating for customers in India.”