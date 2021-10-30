The current monetary value of India’s music industry, according to Vikram Mehra, the managing director of Saregama and the current chairman of trade body the Indian Music Industry, stands at Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 crore.

Perhaps it’s because we’ve been so starved of music festivals over the last 18 months that the announcement of some of the speakers at the annual conference All About Music was met with the same excitement that greets the unveiling of fest headliners. Case in point: the social media frenzy caused by the revelation that American impresario Scooter Braun was part of the line-up of the 2021 edition, which like the 2020 instalment, was held virtually.

Another name that piqued music scenesters was that of will.i.am, who despite this being a digital event, was somewhat of a no-show. What we got was a replay of a recording of A. R. Rahman interviewing the Black Eyed Pea, which was already available on YouTube. This time, all the interviews, keynotes, masterclasses, panel discussions and workshops were pre-recorded to avoid any live snafus. But this did not prevent things from going awry as was evident during the session on synchronisation when director Ken Ghosh dropped off repeatedly.

The organisers seemed to be playing safe in more ways than one. We heard moderators and speakers mention that they were going to avoid asking or saying anything controversial. This was surprising because in the past, All About Music was among the few places at which industry suits were made to answer tough questions in the public domain. As a result, there were fewer hard statistics shared, which is why my yearly round-up of the most intriguing numbers heard at the conference is shorter than usual. Here are a dozen figures that had me reaching for my notepad.

Rs 1,300 to Rs 1,500 crore

The current monetary value of India’s music industry, according to Vikram Mehra, the managing director of Saregama and the current chairman of trade body the Indian Music Industry, which represents the interests of over 200 labels across the country. Mehra believes that the music industry will be worth Rs10,000 crore - or $1,333 million - in “the next two to three years”. That would be on par with the current value of Germany’s recorded music industry, which is ranked fourth in the world, as per the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry’s Global Music Report 2021 in which India is seventeenth.

Rs 170 crore

The approximate revenue earned by copyright collection society Indian Performing Right Society in the financial year 2020-21.

Rs 12 crore

The amount of public performance revenue earned from bars, restaurants, shops and other establishments by IPRS during 2020-21. The corresponding figure for FY 2019-20 was Rs 55 crore.

11

The number of music videos featuring Indian artists with more than a billion views on YouTube.

5

The number of Indian regional language music videos with more than a billion views on YouTube.

2

The number of Bollywood music videos with more than a billion views on YouTube.

4.3 billion

Haryanvi singer Renuka Panwar’s total number of streams across audio and video platforms including YouTube, Gaana, Hungama Music and Hungama, according to Ankit Yadav, the head of regional language music label Desi Records, which released her single '52 Gaj Ka Daman' that has over a billion views on YouTube.

7 million to 8 million

The number of YouTube views that regional language record label Anand Audio paid for to promote the song ‘Pogaru’ from the 2020 Kannada film Karabuu, which it also produced.

13 percent

International music’s share of the overall listenership on Indian audio-streaming services, as per Jay Mehta, the managing director of Warner Music in India.

3 cities

The number of cities in which 85-90 percent of international music was sold in India in the era of physical sales, said Arjun Sankalia, senior director of international at Sony Music Entertainment in India. The cities are Mumbai, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

6,000

The approximate number of “hotel room nights” booked in Pune around the venue of the Bacardi NH7 Weekender during the music festival, according to Manish Chandnani, vice president at OML Entertainment, the promoters of the event. (In September, the intellectual property businesses of OML, including Weekender, were acquired by e-sports company Nodwin Gaming.)

>20 percent

The proportion of OML’s revenues that was generated from live events before the onset of the pandemic, as stated by chief executive officer Gunjan Arya.