Adam Schlesinger: Tribute concert to celebrate musician's life to premiere on 5 May
Adam Schlesinger, A Musical Celebration, Virtual Show will premiere 5 May on the Rolling Live platform, with proceeds going to MusiCares and the venue The Bowery Electric.
New York: Members of the Monkees, R.E.M., Dashboard Confessional and The Black Keys are turning out for a virtual tribute concert next month for Adam Schlesinger, who died of COVID-19 a year ago.
Schlesinger, a prolific songwriter, was best known for his band Fountains of Wayne but was a producer and writer for several projects, including the television series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, whose star, Rachel Bloom, is booked for the tribute.
Others who will perform or pay tribute include Courtney Love, Sean Ono Lennon, Drew Carey, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional, Peter Buck of R.E.M., Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, Mickey Dolenz of the Monkees, James Iha of Smashing Pumpkins, Ben Lee and Taylor Hanson. The lineup is expected to expand.
The tribute is being organized by Jody Porter, Schlesinger’s former bandmate in Fountains of Wayne.
“This is a proper musical send-off for my soul brother with a bunch of talented and groovy guests that would make Adam wince,” Porter said.
