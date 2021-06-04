Academy of American Poets to award grants of up to $50,000 to 23 local and state laureates
The program, which also includes at least $100,000 for 14 local non-profit organizations, was established in 2019 through a grant from The Andrew W Mellon Foundation.
New York: From Charleston, South Carolina, to San Mateo County in California, poets laureate are receiving support from a program managed by the Academy of American Poets.
On 3 June, the academy announced more than $1 million in grants for 23 local and state laureates. They include the Charleston-based Marcus Amaker, Ohio laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour, Illinois laureate Angela Jackson and Aileen Cassinetto of San Mateo County. Others are from Flint, Michigan; Springfield, Massachusetts, and Elgin, Illinois.
“As we begin emerging from COVID-19 restrictions, poetry, which has provided such comfort these past fifteen months, will continue to be a source of insight. We are honored and humbled to fund poets who are devoted to their own craft and also their community. Poets will most certainly help guide us forward,” Jennifer Benka, president and executive director of the Academy of American Poets, said in a statement.
Fellows will receive $50,000 grants, except for Melissa Kwasny and ML Smoker, co-poets laureate of Montana, who will divide the money between them. The program, which also includes at least $100,000 for 14 local non-profit organizations, was established in 2019 through a grant from The Andrew W Mellon Foundation.
“These 23 Poets Laureate Fellows will lead an extraordinary range of public poetry programs,” Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Mellon Foundation and also a poet, said in a statement. “We are delighted to support them as they create their own poems, collaborate with other artists, and center poetry in their engagement with communities across our vast country — from urban to rural counties — while we collectively begin to process and reflect on the exceptional crises of the past year.”
also read
In a new book, a Peruvian artist publishes 100 drawings documenting the country's COVID-19 crisis
“Each drawing tells a story that had an impact on me,” says the artist, who drew 750 sketches and selected 100 of them for a book called New Coronavirus and Good Government.
In San Francisco, reopening roads that had remained car-free owing to COVID-19 restrictions, sparks a debate among locals
At the start of the pandemic, San Francisco closed off parts of a major beachfront highway and Golden Gate Park to cars so that people had a safe place to run and ride bikes. Open space advocates want to keep those areas car-free as part of a bold reimagining of how US cities look. But opponents decry the continued closures as elitist, unsafe and nonsensical now that the pandemic is over and people need to drive again.
From waves of illness and grief to an aggressive vaccine drive and relief, the story of a city's battle against COVID-19
Central Falls is a deeply working-class city, a place of janitors, warehouse workers, cashiers and others who can’t work from home.