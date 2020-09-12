A three-month-long fellowship program seeks to create a space for Dalit women and queer writers
Through the course of the fellowship, Dalit women and queer journalists and writers will be mentored regularly, earn a generous stipend and work on myriad topics ranging from caste, gender and sexuality to environment, health, art and culture.
Recognising the pressing need for an inclusive media which creates a space for Dalit women and Dalit queer writers, The Blue Club has brought forth a three-month fellowship program which seeks to support and amplify the emerging voices of the community.
Even as feminist movements and Dalit media outlets have been highlighting the concerns of the marginalised for long, there has been a tendency to ignore Dalit feminism and queer writers in mainstream media. To bridge this gap, which has led to the production of much non-intersectional content, the media organisation will be launching on 13 September, the intensive writing initiative, The Blue Club Media Fellowship For Writers 2020-21.
Through the course of the fellowship, Dalit women and queer journalists and writers will be mentored regularly, earn a stipend and work on myriad topics ranging from caste, gender and sexuality to environment, health, art and culture.
The Blue Club is launching it's one if a kind fellowship for the first time tomorrow - 13th September. Keep watching this space.....
Posted by The Blue Club on Friday, 11 September 2020
Those with minimal publication experience are encouraged to send in applications, with an aim to provide a platform for all who are looking for a sisterhood of writers, whose voices been muffled by caste-gender majorities.
The Blue Club is an organisation set up by Director Priyadharsini Palaniswamy to give a platform to the marginalised, particularly women and children, to tell their story and share their experiences. The applications for its fellowship program will be open from 13 to 15 September.
To know more about the fellowship and the application guidelines, track The Blue Club's Facebook page.
