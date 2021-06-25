A new archive at New York Historical Society will chronicle significant economic, social, political moments post 1990s
Initial contributions to the archive will include documents on the building of the High Line in Manhattan. The archive also will include materials already available at the society, including those on Occupy Wall Street.
New York: The New York Historical Society is creating a new archive which will focus on “marginalized communities and inclusive voices” in New York City over the past quarter century.
The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute for New York City History, Politics, and Community Activism will chronicle “important political, social, and cultural moments from the mid-1900s to the present,” the historical society announced on 24 June.
“We are so grateful for the initiative and support of the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation for this new endeavor, which will help scholars and the general public to understand how political and social movements, focused on balancing individuals’ right to self-determination with their responsibility to one another, have shaped our city’s history,” said Dr. Louise Mirrer, the society’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
Initial contributions to the archive will include documents on the building of the High Line in Manhattan. The archive also will include materials already available at the society, including those on Occupy Wall Street.
“The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation is very pleased to initiate this vital enterprise,” Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, the foundation’s chair, said in a statement. “The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Institute for NYC History, Politics, and Community Activism addresses key issues in New York City. We will bring together collective memory and experiences for research and manifestations, so that present and future historians can place these multiple histories within a meaningful context.”
Diamonstein-Spielvogel, a former commissioner of the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission and former chair of the New York State Council on the Arts, is contributing her own papers to the archive.
also read
Identity fusion: Here's why people align with groups or beliefs that involve a personal cost to themselves
Over the past two decades, the concept of identity fusion has emerged as an important psychological theory. It presents the idea that our personal identity is porous, so it can become integrated with a group.
France reopens borders to tourists from Europe, America, and other countries in 'green' and 'orange' lists
Visitors from most countries outside of Europe will need to show that they have been fully inoculated against the coronavirus with vaccines approved by the European Union’s medicines agency.
In photos: The vibrant 'tube houses' that dominate Hanoi's streets and are considered vital by urban architects
Tall, thin and brightly coloured, Hanoi's "tube houses" dominate the city's streets as nine million people compete for space in the bustling capital.